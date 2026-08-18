Recognize Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Employee recognition and rewards platform recognized for 61% three-year growth after being bootstrapped by its founders with an initial investment of a few thousand dollars

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognize has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Recognize ranked No. 3,974 on the list, with 61% three-year growth. The company provides employee recognition, rewards, and workplace culture technology that organizations use to recognize achievements, celebrate milestones, and reinforce company values.

Recognize by the Numbers

Recognize ranks No. 3,974 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 with 61% three-year growth. Post this

2026 Inc. 5000 Rank: No. 3,974

No. 3,974 Three-Year Growth: 61%

61% Recognition Volume Growth: 36.9% year over year

"For us, this milestone is about more than the growth rate," said Alex Grande, Co-Founder and CEO of Recognize. "Peter and I started Recognize with a few thousand dollars and a belief that work could be a better experience when people recognize the contributions of the people around them. Building that into a seven-figure business is something we're proud of. We're also proud of the companies we've served and the recognition they've given their employees. Those moments are the reason we started the company in the first place."

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Recognize built its platform around the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, beginning with Yammer and later expanding into Outlook, SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams. By embedding recognition into tools employees were already using, including during the shift to remote work during COVID-19, the company established a foothold in an enterprise ecosystem already used by millions of employees.

"We started with a small investment and a simple idea: positive reinforcement can change how people experience work," said Peter Philips, Co-Founder of Recognize. "Over the years, we've seen companies use recognition to acknowledge contributions that might otherwise go unnoticed. Knowing that something Alex and I started is now creating those moments across hundreds of organizations is incredibly meaningful to us."

Grande and Philips credit part of the company's development to a weekly book club they have maintained for seven years, using what they learn to challenge assumptions and inform decisions.

"We didn't have a playbook for building an HR technology company from a few thousand dollars," said Grande. "We had to learn as we went, listen closely to our customers, and make decisions with the information we had. Our team has been a huge part of that process, and we're thankful to everyone who has helped us build the company to this point."

Recognize is now expanding its platform with work focused on artificial intelligence, personalization, and rewards. The company is developing tools intended to help organizations make recognition more relevant to individual employees and give employees greater choice in how they are rewarded.

"We're still evolving," said Philips. "The next phase is about using what we've learned to make recognition more personal and useful. AI, personalization, and new approaches to rewards give us new ways to do that while staying focused on the reason we started the company: making people's work lives a little better."

Recognize's inclusion in the 2026 Inc. 5000 follows continued expansion of its employee rewards capabilities, including the launch of Live Event Rewards. This recognition marks another milestone for Recognize as the company continues to strengthen its employee recognition and rewards platform and its impact on workplace culture.

About Recognize

Recognize is an employee recognition and rewards platform that helps organizations recognize achievements, celebrate employee milestones, and provide rewards. To learn more about Recognize and its employee recognition and rewards platform, visit RecognizeApp.com.

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SOURCE Recognize Services Inc