Recognized business leader, Geoffrey Kearney joins Work At Home Vintage Experts (WAHVE) as CFO bringing strategic financial expertise to the executive team

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoff Kearney, a recognized expert in the field of financial modeling has joined Work At Home Vintage Experts (WAHVE) as CFO.

WAHVE, formed in 2010, is an innovative contract talent solution that matches retiring, experienced career professionals with a company's talent needs.

"Geoff will add expertise for the next phase of growth for WAHVE," said Sharon Emek, Ph.D., CIC, CEO and founder of Work At Home Vintage Experts (WAHVE) . "Geoff's financial and data analytic background will be strong assets for WAHVE.

"We are taking our proven model — providing expert insurance professionals to insurance organizations — and expanding it to serve greater numbers of jobs, firms and "pretirees," in the accounting and HR fields commented Emek. "Every employer faces the challenge of staffing their firms on a sustainable, flexible, cost-efficient basis — and WAHVE offers an alternative that suits workers and employers."

"WAHVE has a business model that isn't just unique, but also very timely in an era where people live much longer but are expected to retire at the same time that their parents did. It is an idea that is massively scalable, and I am excited to be part of that process," said Geoff.

Geoff has a 35 year history of data driven decision making as a Founder, CEO, CFO and Advisor to organizations of all sizes across multiple industries, including technology, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, services and private equity.

Originally from South Africa, Geoff has undergraduate and post graduate degrees in Finance and Economics and is a Chartered Accountant. His focus in recent years has been on developing and executing growth strategies for high growth and disruptive companies. His business mantra is "measure what matters" and he is an avid user of data analytics to drive and support decision making at all levels.

