Recognized Cheesecake and Desserts Manufacturer Selects ProcessPro's ERP Solution

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading ERP software solution company, announces it has been selected as the ERP provider of choice for New York-based Junior's Cheesecake to support their high standards of quality in their manufacturing operations.

By investing in ProcessPro's ERP solution, Junior's Cheesecake is taking a strategic approach in streamlining their manufacturing and integrating business operations. They desired a solution that manages real-time inventory, provides responsive production scheduling functionality and accurately captures costing while reducing manual methods. ProcessPro meets these needs with its Global solution by providing industry-specific functionality, including inventory and quality control, Materials Requirement Planning (MRP), recipe management, R&D and product costing in the core of its solution.

With ProcessPro Global, the business results will include enhanced visibility into production and inventory levels, easy access to comprehensive data, improved reporting and forecasting and other net gains. ProcessPro's Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) optimizes the supply chain and delivery of finished goods with tracking of real-time inventory transactions, including receipts and movements, to increase warehouse efficiency and improve data accuracy.

"Junior's partnership with ProcessPro demonstrates their commitment to growth and to continuing to deliver quality products in the marketplace," stated Dr. Michael Bertini, CEO, Open Systems, Inc. "With over 30 years in the food and beverage industry, it's not uncommon that our client referrals and successful ERP implementations speak for themselves. In this case, developed business relationships led to a new partnership, and we are confident that Global will meet the needs of Junior's Cheesecake now and into the future."

Since opening their doors in 1950, Harry Rosen knew one thing – in order to be a great restaurant in New York, it's a must that you serve the best New York Cheesecake. With accolades a plenty, Junior's Cheesecake has become recognized as the "The World's Most Fabulous Cheesecake" manufacturer with landmark retail locations in Brooklyn, Times Square and Connecticut. Through the years, one thing remains the same – the "magic formula." They deliver quality, consistent products utilizing only the finest ingredients with no fillers and hand blended in small batches in their family-owned bakery – it's no secret that you'll taste the difference from Junior's. For more information, please visit: https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, cannabis and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at www.ProcessProERP.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Orbeck, Marketing Manager

(320) 252-0234

229427@email4pr.com

SOURCE ProcessPro Software

Related Links

http://www.ProcessProERP.com

