Recognized Executive and Health Care Industry Leader Mary Ann Tocio Joins AbleTo Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbleTo, Inc., a leading provider of virtual behavioral health care proven to improve clinical outcomes and lower overall health care costs, announced today the appointment of Mary Ann Tocio to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Tocio brings a wide range of leadership and operational expertise in managing growing organizations. Most recently, she served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Bright Horizons, a leading provider of high-quality child care, early education, back-up dependent care and educational advisory services. She remains on the Bright Horizons' Board.

In addition, Ms. Tocio recently served as Chairman of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and as a board member of Burlington Stores and Iora Health. She also served on the board of Civitas Solutions and the Mac-Gray Corporation.

"Mary Ann's extensive health care experience, as well as her broad expertise in both the private and public sector will be invaluable in furthering AbleTo's strong growth trajectory," said AbleTo CEO Trip Hofer. "Her previous leadership positions in national organizations that focus on helping individuals and families will be essential in complementing AbleTo's current Board of Directors and reinforcing our commitment to delivering personalized treatment with a focus on evidence-based care to ensure truly empathetic engagement."

"I'm very excited to be part of a company with passionate, authentic leaders who are committed to the quality of behavioral health care," said Ms. Tocio. "AbleTo has created a product and an approach to treatment that allows people to deal with their often unmet needs in a non-stigmatizing way. Health care as a whole is in a challenging state. AbleTo understands that there is a connection between physical and mental health, and is working to deliver care in a convenient, cost-effective way to truly improve outcomes."

About AbleTo, Inc.

AbleTo, Inc. is a market leader in providing technology-enabled behavioral health care. AbleTo has been treating patients for over six years, and improves patient outcomes and lowers costs by providing treatment that integrates behavioral and medical health care. AbleTo's structured therapy programs strengthen medical recovery and self-care among members with chronic or complex clinical needs. AbleTo analytics, coupled with our multi-channel engagement platform, identify and engage members with unmet, often undiagnosed, behavioral health needs. A proprietary platform connects individuals and their care teams with AbleTo licensed providers who deliver weekly sessions by phone or video supported by an integrated digital experience. AbleTo programs are clinically proven to improve both behavioral health and medical outcomes while lowering overall spending for higher-cost, higher-risk members. Follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

