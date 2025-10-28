Recognized for Excellence: BARE International Achieves 2025 Growth and Elite Industry Honors

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BARE International, a global leader in customer experience research and insights, is proud to announce its inclusion on two of the Washington Business Journal's prestigious lists: #36 out of 107 on the 2025 Women-Owned Businesses list and #62 on the Fastest Growing Businesses list. These honors highlight BARE's continued growth, leadership, and innovation in the market research industry.

CEO Emerita and co-founder Dale Bare and President Jason Bare represented BARE International at the Washington Business Journal Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2025, hosted at the JW Marriott Reston Station Hotel.

"Being named among the top Women-Owned Businesses is an achievement that reflects not just ownership, but empowerment across our organization," Melanie Cihak, US General Manager, shared. "With 63% of our leadership represented by women, this recognition celebrates the strength, perspective, and collaboration that drive our success."

"These awards collectively recognize the dedication and innovation of our global team," said Jason Bare. "They speak to BARE's pillars of business—passion, innovation, excellence—while reaffirming our position as a trusted partner to businesses worldwide."

Further underscoring its industry leadership, BARE International has earned MSPA Elite Status for the 12th consecutive year—a distinction from MSPA Americas recognizing excellence in ethics, performance, and innovation within the customer experience industry. The Elite designation honors companies that not only achieve operational excellence but also actively engage with the association to advance the customer experience profession.

"Longevity in recognition is never accidental—it's the result of consistent effort and a steadfast belief in our people," said CEO Mike Bare.

Mike Bare, Jason Bare, and US VP of Operations Jennifer Eyler attended the fourth annual CME Conference—the premier event for Creating, Measuring, and Enhancing the customer journey—held at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Walt Disney World Resort. During the conference, MSPA Americas honored the 2025 Elite designees, recognizing companies that exemplify excellence and innovation in customer experience.

"It's always inspiring to connect with peers who share our passion for elevating the customer journey," added Jennifer Eyler, US VP of Operations. "The CME Conference reinforces the importance of collaboration and continued learning within our industry."

Mike Bare concluded, "These honors remind us that growth is strongest when it's grounded in values, teamwork, and a shared commitment to excellence."

About BARE International: BARE International is a privately held global customer experience research firm providing customized mystery shopping, audits, online reputation management, and customer satisfaction solutions. With 13 offices worldwide and operations in over 165 countries, BARE supports businesses across industries with data-driven insights that drive results. Learn more at www.bareinternational.com

