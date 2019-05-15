Recognized Industry leader Alan J Cohen, PhD Joins Belmont Technology as Executive Advisor - Industry Solutions

HOUSTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmont Technology Inc., an award-winning startup that is developing the next generation Artificial Intelligence platform for Geosciences and Reservoir Engineering, is pleased to announce that Alan J Cohen will be joining the team in the role of Executive Advisor – Industry Solutions.

"We are delighted to have Alan joining the team. His knowledge and intimate understanding of the industry needs will be instrumental to help us realize our mission of bringing Artificial Intelligence into the subsurface and accelerate our growth" said Jean-Marie Laigle, CEO of Belmont Technology.

Alan's main focus will be on the development of industry partnerships and use cases for the leading-edge physics-based Artificial Intelligence developed by Belmont Technology.

Upon joining Belmont Technology, Alan will bring his leadership and executive experience earned over 35 years in the global oil industry, as well as at the United States Government, and academia. One of his focus areas is physics-based data analytics and he began R&D on machine learning in the 1980's at Shell. He is a recognized geoscientist and leader of complex multinational organizations including Royal Dutch Shell, Ecopetrol, and several high-technology oil service companies. He has done substantive work leading Exploration and Production research, oil and gas operations, geoscience and engineering technology development, business development, and scientific consulting. Most recently, he served as Science Advisor and Director of Oil and Gas Research for the USA at the Department of Energy. Alan received his PhD degree from Harvard University in Chemical Physics and his BSc degree from McGill University.

Alan says: "I was offered a lead role at a few AI companies. I did my due diligence and selected the one I firmly believe is the best to revolutionize Exploration and Production - Belmont Technology."

About Belmont Technology Inc.

Belmont Technology is an award-winning startup launched in August 2017. We are developing Sandy, a next generation Artificial Intelligence platform for Geo-scientists and Engineers in Upstream Oil and Gas and Energy Industry. Sandy dramatically accelerates subsurface workflows and decreases the risk of E&P investments. Sandy captures experts' knowledge and know-how, enables automation and is orders of magnitude faster than current solutions.

Belmont Technology Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

