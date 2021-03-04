Recognizing Achievements and Talent during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

The artwork used in the 1CFS logo is known as "Winston the Cat" and comes from a children's book "Winston's World" illustrated by a 1 st Choice client from Northwestern Ohio. He was asked to illustrate the book after the author purchased Brian's "original" cat painting that led to the development of a book. "Winston" is somewhat different than others and aims to teach children about accepting individual differences.

Brian continues to work on his art daily since the book was published. He takes classes and sells his work at a local studio. He also collaborates with 1st Choice Family Services direct support professional (DSP) Megan Griffith. Brian lives independently but benefits from having a DSP in his life. Megan spends about five hours at a time with Brian, talking about his art, happenings of the day or maybe helping him with a meal. "We talk nonstop…I am really interested in what he is doing... I will show him something I am working on that relates to art…we really get along," says Megan.

"I am pretty quiet…I don't talk to too many people during the day… for me, it is just good to have Megan to talk to," adds Brian.

"We are very happy for the positive impact the illustration has brought to Brian's life," says Aonist Coles, CEO of 1st Choice Family Services. "Megan is also interested in art so she and Brian are a great client-DSP match."

Brian is just one example of a client who is working towards achieving his potential. "One of our clients may be starting to learn a foreign language, some are taking on more daily responsibilities and others are controlling negative behaviors. All types of progress are to be commended and we believe some of the advancement is due in part to the support received from our DSPs," says Coles.

Brian has a few goals for the future. "I would like to improve my health, illustrate another book and keep painting...I like when people see my work, it makes me work harder."

Megan says, "I know Brian has even motivated others with disabilities develop their talent. He's helped a young man with multiple sclerosis figure out how to hold paintbrushes."

Coles adds, "We need to continue the push for inclusion of the developmentally disabled in all areas and recognize their talents — the more we all get behind this, the greater the odds they will achieve their full potential."

