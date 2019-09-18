Recognizing Greatness in Air Traffic Management: ATCA Announces 2019 Award Recipients
Sep 18, 2019, 14:54 ET
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA) is pleased to announce its 2019 award winners. The goal of ATCA's awards program is to give special recognition to those persons and/or organizations engaged in the development, operation, or maintenance of the worldwide air traffic control system for outstanding achievement.
The following recipients will be honored at the 2019 Awards Luncheon during ATCA Annual on Tues., October 22, at the Marriott Marquis, Washington, D.C.
ATCA Annual Safety Award
Nick Paraskevopoulos, NAV CANADA
Andy Pitas Aircraft Save Award
Michael Tamez, NATCA
Ryan Schile, NATCA
Mary Wertel, Midwest ATC Services, Inc.
Kenneth Stanley, Robinson Aviation (RVA), Inc.
ATCA Annual Team Award for Outstanding Achievement
Civilian Award: GBDAA SkyVision Team
Military Award: Foxtrot Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, US Army
ATCA Annual Industry Award
Aireon, NATS, and NAV CANADA
ATCA Annual Outstanding Achievement for Small & Disadvantaged Business
Changeis, Inc.
ATCA Annual Outstanding Achievement for Small Business
DIGITALiBiz
ATCA Outstanding Civilian ATC Manager of the Year Award
Cedric McQueen, Robinson Aviation (RVA), Inc.
ATCA Military ATC Technician of the Year Award
MSgt John Dean, US Air Force
SSG Carlo G. Chirinospacussich, US Army
ET1 Joshua Coatney, US Navy
SSgt Randal D. Rakestraw, US Marine Corps
ATCA Outstanding Military ATC Manager of the Year Award
Brian Mixon, US Army
ATCA Military Air Traffic Controller of the Year Award
PO Jonathan Epperson, US Navy
SGT Samantha Purdom, US Army
SrA Bradley L. O'Grady, US Air Force
SSgt Bret C. Piburn, US Marine Corps
ATCA Annual Aviation Systems Specialist Safety Award
Shelley Bailey, NAV CANADA
ATCA Life Cycle Management Award
Changeis, Inc.
David J. Hurley Memorial Award for Aviation Traffic Management
Joseph Sultana, EUROCONTROL
ATCA Award for Exceptional Service
CI2 FAA Contract Towers (FCT):
Isla Grande Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rafael Hernandez Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and St. Croix, US Virgin Islands
ATCA Ambassador Award
Gene Hayman, CACI
The Chairman's Citation of Merit Award
Midori Tanino, ATO International, FAA
The President's Citation of Merit Award
Philip Braswell, Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic
Midwest ATC, Team Bagram
ATCA Lifetime Achievement Award
Roger Stern, Leidos
The Glen A. Gilbert Memorial Award
Deputy Administrator Daniel K. Elwell, FAA*
*To be honored at the Glen A. Gilbert Memorial Award Banquet Oct. 22.
About ATCA
The Air Traffic Control Association (www.atca.org) is dedicated to the progress and safety of air traffic control and works to advance the technology and professionalism of the industry. Founded in 1956 by a group of air traffic controllers, ATCA serves more than 3,5000 members from throughout the world — individual air traffic controllers as well as aviation associations, educational institutions, the government and military, and companies managing and providing equipment and services in the aviation community.
