Recognizing Midwife-Led Care During National Midwife Week

HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Midwife Week (Oct. 6-12), Holland Hospital is proud to recognize the invaluable contributions of certified nurse midwives (CNMs) to the health and well-being of women and families across West Michigan. Midwives provide personalized care that empowers women to make informed decisions about their pregnancy, birth, and postpartum experience. Holland Hospital Midwife Services provides individualized attention, understanding each woman's unique needs and preferences.

Midwives are committed to providing evidence-based care and incorporating the latest research and best practices while offering comprehensive support, addressing not only the physical aspects of pregnancy and birth but also the emotional and psychological well-being of women.

Key Benefits of Midwifery Care include:

Extended prenatal visits, allowing for in-depth education and preparation for labor and birth.

allowing for in-depth education and preparation for labor and birth. Hands-on support during labor as midwives are often present throughout the birthing process, providing physical and emotional support that can lead to fewer interventions and a more natural birth experience.

as midwives are often present throughout the birthing process, providing physical and emotional support that can lead to fewer interventions and a more natural birth experience. Collaboration with physicians when necessary. While midwives primarily care for low-risk pregnancies, they can collaborate with physicians when higher-risk situations arise.

when necessary. While midwives primarily care for low-risk pregnancies, they can collaborate with physicians when higher-risk situations arise. Personalized and individualized care, offering one-on-one support, building birth plans tailored to each patient's needs and preferences.

Midwives work as part of a comprehensive care team, collaborating with physicians, nurses, lactation consultants, and other health care professionals to ensure the best possible outcomes for women and their families. CNMs hold advanced degrees in nursing (MSN, DNP, PhD), with certification from the American Midwifery Certification Board.

"We work one-on-one with patients throughout prenatal care to build a birth plan, to decide a patient's approach to labor and birth, and even general health and health care experiences," said Kate Van Heck, CNM, Holland Hospital Midwife Services. "We offer personalized care specific to each woman, providing education and allowing patients to make decisions along the way."

The Certified Nurse-Midwives (CNMs) at Holland Hospital Midwife Services attend deliveries at Boven Birth Center on the hospital's main campus and provide personalized obstetric and routine gynecological care at the Holland Hospital Medical Building in Zeeland. The CNMs provide 24/7 on-call coverage to address needs whenever they arise, as well as ensure their presence during your labor and birth.

National Midwife Week is an opportunity to celebrate midwives' incredible work and raise awareness about the benefits of midwife-led care. For more information about Holland Hospital Midwife Services, visit hollandhospital.org/midwife or call (616) 748-5760.

About Holland Hospital: Holland Hospital, located in Holland, MI, is a nationally recognized leader in quality and value with advanced technology and extraordinary patient satisfaction. The independent hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, multiple convenient locations, and ready access to primary care physicians and experienced specialists. The hospital is also among just 14% of hospitals in the nation to earn the top CMS 5-Star rating and one of the few to consistently achieve the top rating since it was introduced in 2016. Holland Hospital's workplace culture has made it one of the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in West Michigan. For over a century, the hospital's mission has been to continually improve the health of the communities we serve in the spirit of hope, compassion, respect and dignity. For more information, visit hollandhospital.org.

CONTACT

Jessica Meldrum, MS, APR

[email protected]

SOURCE Holland Hospital