Microchip Registry to begin offering comprehensive insurance plans

ORANGE CITY, Iowa, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuddyID®, a global leader and innovator in the microchipping and lost pet recovery space for over 30 years, is proud to announce a new partnership with Pets Best pet health insurance. This collaboration will provide BuddyID members with exclusive discounts on Pets Best insurance policies, offering convenience and helping to give peace of mind during the microchip registration process, while expanding the pet services available to every BuddyID customer.

Recognizing the Importance of Pet Parents Being Protected for the Unexpected, BuddyID® Announces New Partnership with Pets Best Insurance During National Pet Health Insurance Awareness Month.

"We are excited to partner with Pets Best, a company that aligns well with our mission to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all pets," said Patrice Karwowski, Sr. Director of Animal Welfare & Pet Registry with BuddyID.

Through this partnership, BuddyID members will have the ability to conveniently select insurance plans that meet their unique needs.

"By leveraging Pets Best's industry leading enrollment API capabilities, we now can offer embedded insurance quotes and enrollment options during the microchip registration process," Karwowski added. "This partnership enhances the value we provide to our customers by offering an additional layer of protection for their beloved pets."

This partnership announcement also comes during a national movement to amplify the importance of pet health insurance coverage pegged "National Pet Health Insurance Awareness Month".

"At Pets Best, we believe that pets are family, and we are committed to providing financial peace of mind to pet parents, allowing them to focus on their pets' health and wellbeing and not the burden of unexpected veterinary costs," said Pets Best CEO Melissa Gutierrez. "This new collaboration with BuddyID allows us continue to build upon our mission to provide pet health insurance coverage that is customizable, accessible and affordable for all pet families."

BuddyID, known for its innovative approach to animal identification, prides itself on a highly trained, U.S.-based staff dedicated to supporting pet owners and shelters. As an official member of the Pet Microchip Lookup System, BuddyID has a strong track record of reuniting lost pets with their families.

The exclusive discount on Pets Best pet insurance policies will be available to all BuddyID members immediately. Providing a range of customized coverage options to meet the varied needs of pet owners is intended to ease the financial burden of unexpected medical expenses, empowering them to make the best decisions for their pets without hesitation.

For more information about the partnership and to access the discounted insurance policies, BuddyID members can visit BuddyID.com. For more information about Pets Best Insurance, please visit www.petsbest.com.

About BuddyID

BuddyID has served as a global leader and innovator in the microchipping and lost pet recovery space for over 30 years. Founded by a veterinarian, BuddyID boasts a highly trained, U.S.-based staff committed to supporting pet owners and shelters. As an official member of the Pet Microchip Lookup System, BuddyID excels in reuniting lost pets with their families.

About Pets Best

Pets Best offers pet insurance and wellness plans for dogs and cats in the U.S. Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide access to comprehensive animal healthcare at an affordable price, Pets Best delivers flexible coverage, an easy claims process, and excellent customer service. Pets Best is highly rated by independent review sites and is recommended by veterinarians across the nation. Pets Best is a founding member of NAPHIA, an organization dedicated to ensuring high standards and transparency for the pet insurance industry. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits, and exclusions may apply. For all terms visit www.petsbest.com/policy. Products, schedules, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information is available at checkout.

Pet insurance coverage offered and administered by Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC is underwritten by American Pet Insurance Company (NAIC #12190), a New York insurance company headquartered at 6100 4th Ave. S. Suite 200 Seattle, WA 98108, or Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581), a Delaware insurance company located at 11333 N. Scottsdale Rd, Ste. 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC (NPN #8889658, CA agency #0F37530) is a licensed insurance agency located at 10840 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28277. Each insurer has sole financial responsibility for its own products. Please refer to your declarations page to determine the underwriter for your policy. Terms and conditions apply. See your policy for details. To learn more about Pets Best, click here.

SOURCE BuddyID