Recognizing Women & Youth Empowerment in the United States and the Middle East

TYO is an NGO dedicated to serving disadvantaged areas of the Middle East through empowering youth and families to realize their potential as contributing members of their communities. With the generous sponsorship of the Qatar Fund for Development, TYO has developed three new targeted programs for Palestinian families (in addition to expanding its existing interventions) that invest in early childhood education, youth employment, and training in parenting and women's empowerment.

Additionally, QAI was proud to stand against domestic violence with Knock Out Abuse (KOA) on November 1st as an "Emerald Champion" for their 25th-anniversary gala. Since 1993, KOA has raised more than $10 million to provide transformational support to over 30,000 women and children impacted by abuse, poverty, and homelessness. This years' Silver Anniversary Gala rose more than $1,000,000 towards the mission of creating a future with zero tolerance towards domestic violence.

The state of Qatar has a long-established history and interest in pioneering the way for social reforms in women's education and empowerment at home and in the region, thus fostering an ecosystem that has led to many Qatari women success stories, of which QAI is committed to highlighting across the U.S. and globally.

Quick facts on the developing state and important role of women in Qatar:

Qatar gave men and women the right to vote and run in elections at the same time in 1999 – and deliberately held the first election on International Women's Day.

, which advises on legislation and policy. Article 35 of the Qatari Constitution explicitly prohibits any legal discrimination on the basis of sex, as well as race, language, and religion.

Qatar has a 58% female labor participation rate – above the global average, and the highest in the Arab World.

female participation in STEM fields is double that of . Article 57 of Qatar's Law No. 22 forbids domestic violence against women, and the Qatari government provides free services to support victims of domestic violence.

For more information on Qatar's work in women empowerment, visit: https://qataramerica.org/projects/womensrights/.

