RECOLOGY TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG CONTRACT

New Agreement Strengthens Benefits, Boosts Wages, Improves Worker Protections

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 140 members of Teamsters Local 350 at Recology have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new five-year contract that delivers major gains in wages, retirement benefits, and workplace protections.

The agreement includes a 25 percent wage increase, enhanced retirement benefits, and important protections against surveillance by cameras in and around trucks.

"This is a huge win for all of us," said Brian Marshall, a sanitation driver and bargaining committee member. "Securing a strong contract like this makes all the difference in the world so that we can provide for our families and stay safe on the job. We clock in to work every day to keep our communities clean and healthy. This contract delivers the compensation and respect we have earned."

Recology Teamsters service hundreds of commercial and residential routes collecting waste, recycling, and compost throughout San Mateo County, including communities like Belmont, Burlingame, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Menlo Park, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo, Hillsborough, and part of the West Bay Sanitary District.

"This strong contract is the result of worker militancy. Earlier this year, our members unanimously voted to authorize a strike, making clear that they were done with Recology's delays and disrespect at the bargaining table," said Robert Sandoval, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 350. "Recology Teamsters spoke with a unified voice and we are proud to secure an agreement that raises standards across the industry."

Teamsters Local 350 represents members in the public sector and solid waste, recycling, and linen industries, and in San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Benito Counties. For more information, please visit teamsters350.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Banash, (510) 418-2612

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 350