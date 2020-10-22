REcolorado and IRES Exchange Data

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REcolorado®, Colorado's largest multiple listing service (MLS) and the provider of the home search site REcolorado.com, today announced the launch of the first phase of a comprehensive and collaborative data integration partnership with Information and Real Estate Services, LLC (IRES) that will give brokers and appraisers throughout Colorado seamless access to real estate listing data.

The implementation of the first phase of this partnership integrates listing data into the MLS systems of both REcolorado and IRES, giving the more than 32,000 customers of both REcolorado and IRES full access to integrated listing data within their respective MLS systems. REcolorado customers will have access to IRES data in the REcolorado Matrix™ system and users of IRES will access REcolorado data from IRESs' custom in-house system.

"We are thrilled to have formed a richer, more productive partnership with IRES that will give real estate professionals the complete listing data they need to serve as expert advisors for their clients," said Gene Millman, president and CEO of REcolorado. "Our goal is to work together with IRES and other partners throughout the state to ensure brokers, appraisers and consumers have access to robust and accurate real estate information to streamline and enhance the home buying and selling process."

The shared data consists of listing information, photos, virtual tours, remarks, and pricing information for single-family residences, townhomes, condos, multifamily residences, and parcels of land. Property statuses include Active, Coming Soon, Pending, Withdrawn and Closed, which includes up to three years of sold history.

"Both IRES and REcolorado share similar visions for empowering real estate professionals with not only the most accurate and up-to-date picture of the market but the ability to better service their homebuyer and seller clients," said Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES. "In today's world of real estate, everyone has access to more data than ever before, and this extensive agreement seamlessly enables cooperation and compensation, ensuring our state's industry tools are more effective for industry professionals and consumers along Colorado's Front Range."

This launch is the first phase of data integration. REcolorado and IRES will continue to work together to integrate the exchanged data into additional products and services including REcolorado.com and the REcolorado App, giving home buyers and sellers access to the same complete data used by their real estate brokers. The exchanged data will also be integrated into additional products and services, including market statistics, offered by the MLS organizations.

