RECOM Teams Up with Solar Optimum to Deliver California's Largest Solar Carport Project at Six Flags Magic Mountain

The featured project will offset 100% of the park's energy usage

MILAN, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOM Technologies, Europe's premier renewable energy company, has partnered with Solar Optimum to supply RECOM Panther PV modules for a groundbreaking initiative at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and largest operator of water parks in North America. The project: California's largest single-site commercial carport renewable energy project.

RECOM & Solar Optimum Car Port Installation at Six Flags Magic Mountain

The project encompasses a 12.37 MW solar carport system, which will be built over the main guest parking lot and employee parking lot at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles. The new system will offset 100% of the park's energy usage, making it entirely powered by clean energy.

Featuring RECOM Panther Bifacial Half–Cut technology series, these PV modules offer superior performance, fast ROI, and a 25-year product warranty.

"This project is the largest single-interconnection C&I development in the world," said Ara Krikorian, Executive Vice President of Commercial Development with Solar Optimum. "While many others have failed to get it off the drawing-board, we are breaking records throughout the process. Leveraging our experience and expertise, as well as choosing the right partners and products - like RECOM - have been absolutely essential for our success. With this project nearly complete, our partnership with Six Flags expands to their other sites, along with our relationship with RECOM."

Driving Environmental Impact and a New Era of Sustainability

Once operational, the system is projected to produce 20.8 million kilowatt hours of energy annually, equivalent to powering 2.874 homes. Additionally, it will offset CO2 emissions equivalent to taking 3,182 cars off the road each year. The facility will be largest solar project allocated toward a for-profit organization in the United States, distinguishing Six Flags as a leader in the industry.

We are immensely honored to join forces with Six Flags, global leader in theme park entertainment and Solar Optimum, award-winning, elite-certified energy provider, in a collaborative effort on California's most ambitious solar project," stated Hamlet Tunyan, CEO & Founder of RECOM Technologies. "Our mission is to empower communities, companies and households to embrace sustainable energy solutions. We take great pride in our collective contribution to California's largest single-site commercial carport renewable energy project, a landmark achievement in our journey towards a greener future.

About RECOM Technologies

RECOM Technologies is a European based renewable energy company with notable presence in the global solar industry. RECOM is a module, cell, inverters, hybrid storage systems, batteries and electrical vehicle chargers (EV) manufacturer, an innovative company integrating R&D, manufacturing and distribution.

RECOM is a leading European PV module manufacturer with above 3,2GW annual production capacity and with sales in more than 110 countries.

