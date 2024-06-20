Recombinant Cell Culture Supplement Market to Surpass $5.81 Billion by 2034 with a 7.3% CAGR | Fact.MR

Supportive Regulatory Frameworks Fostering Adoption of Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements in Biopharmaceutical Applications

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published research report by Fact.MR, the global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplement Market is set to be valued at US$ 2.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at 7.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. By the end of 2034, the market is anticipated to grow to US$ 5.81 billion in size.

Recombinant cell culture supplements are becoming more popular, which is a direct outcome of increased financing for research and development in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. The fact that it is feasible to consistently offer consistent, secure, and efficient conditions for cell culture procedures explains the popularity of these supplements. As businesses and academic institutions focus on creating advanced biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and treatments, reliable and superior cell culture conditions are becoming more crucial and further driving the recombinant cell culture supplement market growth.

Recombinant supplements help address this demand by boosting cell viability, proliferation, and output through the use of exact and reliable formulations. As a result, scientific developments and biomanufacturing techniques advance in effectiveness and productivity.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10218

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034. North America is projected to account for 29.9% of the global market share in 2024.

is projected to account for 29.9% of the global market share in 2024. Sales of recombinant cell culture supplements in the United States are forecasted to reach US$ 1.28 billion by 2034.

are forecasted to reach by 2034. The microorganism segment is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 2.9 billion in 2024.

in 2024. By product, sales of recombinant growth factors are projected to reach US$ 4.25 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Based on end users, revenue from biopharmaceutical companies is calculated to reach US$ 1.92 billion by the end of 2034.

"Switching to a serum-free culture medium is leading to the development of recombinant cell culture supplements that provide essential nutrients and growth hormones to ensure the survival and functionality of cells," says a Fact.MR analyst

Growing Demand for Microorganism-based Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

Recombinant cell culture supplements generated from microorganisms are in great demand because of their important role in various biotechnological and medical applications. These supplements are used in bioreactors and cell culture systems to provide essential nutrients, growth factors, and other biomolecules that support the establishment, maintenance, and differentiation of various cell lines.

As the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries expand, so does the need for reliable, consistent, and high-quality recombinant cell culture supplements derived from microorganisms to support several research, development, and production activities.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10218

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the recombinant cell culture supplement market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (recombinant growth factors, recombinant insulin, recombinant albumin, recombinant transferrin, recombinant trypsin, recombinant aprotinin, recombinant lysozyme), application (stem cell therapy, gene therapy, bioprocess application, vaccine development), source (animals, microorganisms, humans), and end-user (academic & research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, cancer research centers, contract research organizations), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Recent Developments:

Key players in the recombinant cell culture supplement industry are differentiating themselves from rivals and meeting a wide range of customer needs by using strategies including product diversity. Businesses are focusing on providing end-user-focused solutions by creating exclusive formulas, proprietary technologies, and customized services.

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. launched a new line of recombinant growth factors for cell culture in December 2022 .

. In October 2022 , Abcam plc launched a new line of recombinant cytokines for cell culture.

, Abcam plc launched a new line of recombinant cytokines for cell culture. Sino Biological Inc. launched a new line of animal-free cell culture media in September 2022 .

