Recombinant Proteins Market Size worth USD 633.23 Mn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Application and Geography - Technavio

Recombinant Proteins Market Vendors

Abcam plc

Airway Therapeutics Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Aviva Systems Biology Corp.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio Techne Corp.

BPS Bioscience Inc.

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

GigaGen Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

The recombinant proteins market will be affected by an increase in collaborations and strategic alliances by vendors. Apart from this, other market trends include Increased expenditure on R&D, Growing opportunities from emerging economies. Buy Sample Report.

Recombinant Proteins Market Split

By Application

Biotechnology research



Drug discovery and development



Biopharmaceutical production



Others

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The recombinant proteins market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global recombinant proteins industry by value?

What will be the size of the global recombinant proteins industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global recombinant proteins industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global recombinant proteins market?

The recombinant proteins market research report presents critical information and factual data about the recombinant proteins industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the recombinant proteins market study.

Recombinant Proteins Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 633.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abcam plc, Airway Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Aviva Systems Biology Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BPS Bioscience Inc., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., GigaGen Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, OriGene Technologies Inc., Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd., Proteintech Group Inc., Sanofi, Sino Biological Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Biotechnology research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Biopharmaceutical production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abcam plc

10.4 Amgen Inc.

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.6 Enzo Biochem Inc.

10.7 Merck KGaA

10.8 Novartis AG

10.9 Novo Nordisk AS

10.10 Sanofi

10.11 Sino Biological Inc.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

investments in R and D by biotechnology firms and federal agencies: Biotechnology companies and research organizations are investing significantly in R and D activities to develop new technologies to improve the quality and standards of their products. They are investing in proteomics, drug testing, high-throughput screening, combinational chemistry, and the development of highly innovative environment-friendly biotechnology reagents. Increased R and D has led to improved healthcare access in the US, countries in Europe , as well as in emerging markets such as China and India , which drives the demand for biotechnology reagents.

