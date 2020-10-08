Recombinetics Inc. Merges with Makana Therapeutics to Accelerate Xenotransplantation

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recombinetics Inc., a leading gene editing company with platform technology in therapeutics development, today announced that it has merged its efforts with Makana Therapeutics, a leader in the field of xenotransplantation.

Resolving Transplant Organ Shortage With Xenotransplantation

Makana Therapeutics will become Recombinetics Inc. newest subsidiary and will be exclusively focused on solving the organ shortage crisis. Recombinetics Inc. and Makana Therapeutics have expertise and strong intellectual property positions in clinical organ transplantation, genetic engineering, reproductive technology, and xenotransplantation. The merger will allow their scientist to focus on and commercialize a pipeline of transplantable cells, tissues, and organs for human patient use.

Xenotransplantation is the process of transplanting organs or tissues between members of different species into humans, thus addressing the crisis of organ shortage we are facing today. Thus far, the xenotransplantation industry has been limited to cells and tissues and has yet to realize the production of organs suitable for donation.

Statistics indicate that the U.S. ranks among the highest in the world with more than 700,000 Americans suffering from End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) of whom only about 100,000 qualified for the Kidney Transplant Waiting List. The year 2020 has only seen ~25,000 kidney transplants to date. Patients who do not receive a Kidney Transplant are instead treated with dialysis, a treatment that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and on average shows poorer outcomes than transplantation.

Of the more than 100,000 Americans who start dialysis every year to treat ESRD, one in five will die within a year.

According to Mark Platt, President and CEO of Recombinetics Inc., "Makana Therapeutics is the ideal fit for our organization – this is a force multiplier. With our combined strengths & capabilities, our pace will be difficult to match. This merger, for the first time, puts organ xenotransplantation within reach of those who need it most."

"This has been my life's work," said Dr. Joe Tector, Makana Therapeutics Founder, "and we are excited to join Recombinetics Inc. Their expertise and proven track record in putting research animals on the ground supercharges our efforts to finally make the potential of xenotransplantation a reality."

"Recombinetics Inc. deep expertise in porcine genome engineering is a perfect strategic fit for Makana's xenotransplantation expertise," thinks Catherine Thut, outgoing President and CEO of Makana Therapeutics. "Together we can accelerate our mission to transform the lives of patients with organ failure by providing an abundant source of donor organs."

The driving focus will be to make kidneys available to human patients as early as 2022.

About Recombinetics Inc.

Founded in 2008, Recombinetics Inc. is a recognized global leader in the development, deployment, and commercialization of genetically engineered animals. Its three subsidiaries, Regenevida, Surrogen, and Acceligen, have delivered hundreds of animals to: enable drug, device, and therapeutic discovery; generate transplantable cells, tissues, and organs; and provide improved health, well-being, and productivity in agricultural animals.

About Makana Therapeutics

Founded in 2009, Makana Therapeutics is focused on developing swine with reduced xenoantigen expression, making human transplantation of cells, tissues and organs from these animals possible. Makana's focus on simplified genetics, optimized pig cloning techniques and careful patient selection is expected to streamline product development and result in safer more efficacious products.

Under the scientific leadership of Dr. Joe Tector, Makana Therapeutics has achieved compelling pre-clinical results in the field of xenotransplantation.

Recombinetics Inc,

3388 Mike Collins Drive, Suite 1,

Eagan, MN 55121

Media Contact:

Nikki Rockstroh

(612) 727-2000

[email protected]

https://recombinetics.com

SOURCE Recombinetics Inc.