Recommendation Engine Market Size to Grow by USD 402.9 Mn| 31% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Recommendation Engine Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Curata Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kibo Software Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Muvi LLC

Nosto Solutions Oy

Oracle Corp.

Outbrain Inc.

Piano Software Inc.

Qubit Digital Ltd.

Recombee sro

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 31% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for recommendation engines. The market in this area will expand at a slower pace than the market in APAC.

Over the forecast period, the increasing usage of OTT services would aid the expansion of the recommendation engine market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Japan, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Recommendation Engine Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The media and entertainment segment will boost its recommendation engine market share significantly. In the media and entertainment industry, recommendation engines play a critical role in providing users with accurate and relevant music and video content recommendations. Advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning, are also being used by some organizations to improve the capabilities of recommendation engines.

The growing number of online venues for material such as articles, news, and other types of information is one of the main reasons for the increased demand for recommendation engines. During the projection period, these variables will fuel segment expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the recommendation engine market's expansion is the rise of digitalization. Another trend that is contributing to market expansion is the increased desire for tailored recommendations. However, issues with data prediction accuracy are one of the factors limiting the growth of the recommendation engine business.

Recommendation Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 402.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Curata Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kibo Software Inc., McDonald Corp., Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Nosto Solutions Oy, Oracle Corp., Outbrain Inc., Piano Software Inc., Qubit Digital Ltd., Recombee sro, Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Travel and tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Travel and tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 65: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 69: Chart on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 73: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 77: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 81: Chart on India- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on India- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 85: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 89: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rise of digitalization

8.1.2 Rise in the use of hybrid recommendation system

8.1.3 Focus on improving customer satisfaction

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Issues related to accuracy in data prediction

8.2.2 Lack of data

8.2.3 Lack of technical expertise

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 90: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Growing demand for personalized recommendations

8.4.2 Raising funds through crowdfunding platforms by recommendation engine startups

8.4.3 Implementation of AI in recommendation engines

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 91: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 92: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 93: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 94: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 95: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 96: Adobe Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 97: Adobe Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 98: Adobe Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 99: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 100: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 109: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cloudera Inc.

Exhibit 111: Cloudera Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 112: Cloudera Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: Cloudera Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 114: Cloudera Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Curata Inc.

Exhibit 115: Curata Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 116: Curata Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 117: Curata Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 118: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview

Exhibit 119: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 120: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news

Exhibit 121: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 122: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 123: Intel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 124: Intel Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 125: Intel Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 126: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 127: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

