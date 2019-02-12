Recommendations for Hot Spots in Florida to Escape Freezing Weather on Tips on TV Blog

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Northeast and much of the country is contending with gloomy weather and record frigid temperatures, it is Florida's time to shine. Travel Expert Kellee Edwards shared her top tips for creating one-of-a-kind vacation memories, along with adding value and hot deals for solo travelers, families, couples or friends making travel decisions this season.

WARM ESCAPES FOR THE WINTER-WEARY

Kellee shares her tips on travel in "The Sunshine State" Florida.

When the temperatures drop, it is time to head south, and there is no better escape than Florida. It is a known fact that reduced levels of sunlight during the winter months can affect an individual's serotonin, which negatively impacts their mood. The simple truth is, Florida's sunshine is a natural mood booster. A vacation to the Sunshine State will make anyone feel both physically and emotionally refreshed. Just imagine laying on a beach or enjoying the great outdoors where the average temperature is 73 degrees, and there are 825 miles of beaches!

A FEW FLORIDA FAVORITES

Of course, Florida is the perfect destination to be outside and enjoy numerous adventures; for example, rent a kayak, jet-ski or powerboat, parasail, windsurf or just explore the clear-blue water, but there is also a great art and culture scene to explore. St. Pete /Clearwater is home to the Dali and Chihuly Museums and has incredible street murals along Central Avenue. Another must-see is The Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, which pays homage to the family behind America's most famous circus.

BEST BEACHES

Year-round warm weather coupled with endless miles of coastline makes Florida the perfect destination for a winter beach getaway. The award-winning Siesta Key in Sarasota boasts activities like watersports, beach volleyball, and snorkeling. It also offers a charming village brimming with affordable restaurants and shops. The Bradenton Area is known as the birthplace of horse surfing, horseback riding directly in the water! Shell connoisseur? Go shelling on Sanibel Island and Captiva, the best shelling spot in North America, where it is a different adventure every day depending on the tide.

ADVENTURE AWAITS

Winter in Florida is considered "bragging season." When the rest of the country is experiencing bitter cold and staying indoors, Floridians and visitors alike are enjoying warm weather and getting out and about for fun and adventure. For the sportsman or woman, there is world-class fishing and golf in Punta Gorda / Englewood Beach with more than 20 year-round courses! In Naples, kayak to deserted islands in the Everglades National Park to spot manatees, dolphins and sea turtles among the mangroves. For baseball lovers, Florida has 15 teams to watch during Spring Training.

GREAT DEALS FOR TRAVELERS

In Tampa Bay, consider getting a CityPASS, which gets visitors into the area's most popular attractions, such as Busch Gardens and the Florida Aquarium, all for one price. For families looking for their home away from home on vacation, they can save big on a beach getaway by renting a vacation home on Anna Maria Island. For some hot resort deals, the Bayfront Inn on Fifth in Naples has a 20% off winter special and rates starting at $169 dollars. The South Seas Resort on Captiva Island is currently offering a Winter Getaway deal: Stay 3 nights or longer and receive a $50-day resort credit plus a coupon book with over $250 in savings at resort outlets.

Go to www.VisitFlorida.com to learn more about why Florida is the perfect destination to travel to for a winter escape. You'll also find two interactive vacation planning tools, the Florida Beach Finder and the Florida Attractions Finder, which allows visitors to "tune" their preferences to build their perfect Florida vacation.

