Michael Wong, JD (Founder and Executive Director, PPAHS) explained that such a position statement on recommendations for procedural sedation would encapsulate guidelines and recommendations from leading medical organizations in Canada and the United States:

"Similar to our previous efforts with the PCA Safety Checklist, the OB VTE Safety Recommendations and the Stroke VTE Safety Recommendations, the recommendations for procedural sedation will provide a concise summary of the current practices and recommendations and provide steps to ensure patient safety."

Mr. Wong noted the interest of the PPAHS in procedural sedation, citing recent clinical education podcasts that PPAHS has produced and released:

"Capnography Monitoring: Yesterday's Luxury, Today's Necessity During Conscious Sedation" which featured an interview with Matt Kurrek , MD, FRCPC (Professor, Department of Anesthesia, University of Toronto ) and Richard Merchant , MD, FRCPC (Clinical Professor, University of British Columbia , Department of Anesthesia, Pharmacology & Therapeutics). Drs. Kurrek and Merchant co-authored an editorial, "Yesterday's Luxury, Today's Necessity," after the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society (CSA) published its revised 2012 guidelines to the practice of anesthesia. The CSA guidelines emphasize the need for end tidal CO2 monitoring during conscious sedation. In the podcast, Drs. Kurrek and Merchant discuss why capnography monitoring may have been considered yesterday's luxury, but is now a necessity during procedures involving conscious sedation.

"Capnography Monitoring During Conscious Sedation: A Must for Maintaining 'Eyes and Ears' on Patients" which interviewed Barbara McArthur, RN , BScN, CPN(C) (Advanced Practice Nurse, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto, Canada ) who discussed why she and her colleagues chose capnography to monitor patients undergoing conscious sedation. Capnography monitoring should be used for patients receiving sedation whenever they "cannot be directly observed."

Individuals and organizations interested in assisting in the review of the recommendations for procedural sedation are invited to contact PPAHS.

