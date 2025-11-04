Recommendations of the Mexican Banking Association (ABM) for Banks to Strengthen Their Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Illicit Activities (CFIA) Capabilities.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the firm purpose of strengthening their capabilities in preventing money laundering (AML) and other illicit activities, Mexican banks will implement a series of measures aimed at combating financial crime and maintaining the stability and soundness of the national financial system.

These actions will be carried out in coordination with Mexican competent authorities to enhance information exchange and ensure alignment with international standards.

FIRST. The ABM shall develop Best Practices in AML/CFIA aimed at closing the regulatory gap between U.S. and Mexican financial compliance frameworks. Banks are encouraged to incorporate such best practices into their internal Compliance Manuals.

SECOND. The ABM reaffirms the commitment of all member banks to adhere to and implement the Economic Sanctions Best Practices issued by the ABM in 2023, thereby aligning banks' sanctions compliance programs with international standards.

THIRD. The ABM will prepare and periodically distribute typology reports on AML/CFIA matters to banks, to facilitate the identification and reporting of unusual or suspicious transactions to the competent authority.

FOURTH. The ABM recommends that international wire transfers executed or received by legal entities be conducted only to or from account holders.

FIFTH. In the case of international transfers executed or received by individuals, the ABM recommends that, as of June 30, 2027, such transactions be conducted exclusively to or from account holders.

For transfers paid in cash to occasional customers, each occasional customer shall be properly identified by presenting valid government-issued identification and providing, at least, one biometric data element. Such cash payments shall be limited to USD 350 per remittance and shall not exceed USD 900 per month per recipient.

Likewise, the ABM will propose that the competent authorities promote equivalent identification, control, and transaction-limit measures for cash remittance payments made by non-bank financial institutions.

SIXTH. The ABM recommends that, as of July 1, 2026, banks identify individuals who deposit or withdraw cash amounts equal to or greater than MXN 140,000.

SEVENTH. The ABM recommends that, as of July 1, 2026, all deposits into concentration accounts of banks and financial institutions must be referenced.

EIGHTH. The December 30, 2025, deadline is established for a first group of banks to commit to integrate into the Information-Sharing Platform selected by the ABM for this purpose, with the objective that, no later than July 30, 2026, this system becomes operational with that initial group of participating banks.

NINTH. The ABM has agreed with the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) to hold regular meetings focused on five areas: regulatory framework, blocked persons list, operational matters, international organizations, and emerging issues. This initiative will seek to be expanded to other Mexican competent authorities in the field.

TENTH. The ABM will promote periodic working meetings with relevant foreign financial authorities, particularly those responsible of AML/CFIA issues.

ELEVENTH. The ABM will publish a Guidance Note outlining the banks' obligations derived from the August 28, 2024, amendments to the AML Regulations, especially those provisions aimed at preventing the financing of terrorism.

Simultaneously with the implementation of these recommendations, the ABM will propose to the competent authorities that these measures be incorporated into statutory or regulatory reforms applicable to the banking sector and the broader financial system, thereby ensuring a level regulatory playing field.

ABM Data: Founded in 1928, it is the leading organization representing banks in Mexico. We represent 54 multiple banking institutions that create 277,000 direct jobs. We have 11,700 branches, 65,000 ATMs, and 58,000 multiple-banking correspondents, with a presence throughout Mexico.

