reCommerce Partners with Lime Crime to Optimize Amazon Presence

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lime Crime, the cult-status, digital-first makeup and hair color brand has always done beauty differently. Today, they are doing retail differently, partnering with Amazon Brand Agency, reCommerce, to bring their magical world to even more consumers.

reCommerce is one of the world's largest and fastest growing Amazon Brand Agencies, working with global brands to optimize their presence on Amazon, the world's leading e-commerce marketplace. reCommerce's team of experts helps its partners grow their sales and maintain their brand equity on Amazon through a tailored approach to their needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lime Crime, the trendsetting, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand, and we look forward to taking them to the next level," said Taylor Hamilton, reCommerce's CEO.

Lime Crime, the cult-status brand known for their colorful trends and innovations that have taken the beauty industry by storm, is currently available for sale on LimeCrime.com and in select brick and mortar retailers. The brand recently became available on Amazon, recognizing the need to optimize their presence on this platform to accommodate today's consumers.

Many high-end beauty brands have long-resisted selling their products on Amazon, but with the tech giant claiming more than 40% of today's overall beauty, health and wellness sales, they are changing their tune.

"We know Amazon is an important platform for us," said Lime Crime's SVP of Direct to Consumer, Christa DePoe. "We are excited to tap into new consumers by embracing Amazon and actualizing our potential under the guidance of reCommerce."

With Amazon's ever-changing market, more and more companies--seasoned and brand new--are seeking out strategic partnerships with Amazon Brand Agencies such as reCommerce.

