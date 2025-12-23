Recon Labs to Showcase "GenPresso," the AI Design Agent Platform Revolutionizing Workflow, at CES 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Labs Inc., a leading AI-powered 3D content and creative technology company, announced today that it will officially introduce its AI design agent platform, GenPresso, to the global market at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

As a core strategy for 2025 and beyond, Recon Labs is accelerating the expansion of GenPresso, a platform specifically optimized to automate and streamline professional designer workflows. Unlike conventional generative AI tools that often require repetitive trial-and-error to achieve usable results, GenPresso acts as an "agent" that learns a designer's intent and manages the entire process from planning and creation to final refinement.

The Three Pillars of GenPresso

GenPresso's architecture is built on three core innovations designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of current AI tools:

Personalized AI Design Agent: The platform learns individual user patterns and preferences. This increases the success rate of detailed adjustments—such as color, layout, and composition changes—while recommending the most efficient workflows for each creator.

Node-Based Canvas: Designers can connect text, image, and 3D inputs into structured workflows. This allows for seamless management of design branching, version history, and complex iterations within a single interface.

Integrated AI Model Platform: Users can access a variety of state-of-the-art models (including Nano Banana, Flux 2, Kling O1, Hailuo 2.3, and Sora 2) and major LLMs under a unified credit system. This allows for side-by-side comparison of results and significantly reduces the costs associated with subscribing to multiple individual services.

Global Expansion and the Path to "Design-to-Manufacturing"

Recon Labs is currently executing a phased global roadmap. The company is collaborating with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on R&D projects to build AI pipelines centered on professional designers. Furthermore, the company plans to establish "Design-to-Manufacturing" full-stack workflows through partnerships with Korean manufacturing and design leaders like Narnia Labs, Hyundai Livart, and Coptic (Breezm).

"GenPresso is designed to scale globally by adapting to how designers actually work," said Seonghoon Ban, CEO of Recon Labs. "By showcasing our technology at CES 2026, we aim to demonstrate how AI can transition from a simple tool to a true design partner that links creativity directly to production".

Visit Recon Labs at CES 2026

Recon Labs invites media, partners, and creators to experience the future of design at their booth:

Location: Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D

Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D Booth Number: 50523

Supported by an export promotion program organized by South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), Recon Labs is accelerating its overseas market entry. The company targets over 10,000 paid subscribers and $5 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) by 2027.

