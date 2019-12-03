Recon Technology Announced Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), today announced the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 2, 2019.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved the proposals listed below. The final results for the votes regarding each proposal are set forth below. Each of these proposals is described in detail in the Company's proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2019.

1. Elect two Class I directors to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to serve until the 2022 Annual Meeting or until their successors are elected and qualified. According to the voting results, Ralph Hornblower, III and Shudong Zhao are elected as Class I directors.

2. Ratify the appointment of Friedman LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

For

Against

Abstain 10,021,026

178,998

2,204

3. Approve a share consolidation or reverse stock split, of the Company's ordinary shares, par value $0.0185 per share, at a ratio of one-for-four, one-for-five or one-for-six (and if one-for-six is selected, to approve a decrease in the authorized share capital of the Company from US$1,850,000.000 to US$1,850,000.037), with the exact ratio to be selected at the sole discretion of the Company's Board such that the number of the Company's ordinary shares is decreased and the par value of each ordinary share is increased by that ratio or alternatively that the share capital of the Company remains unchanged.

For

Against

Abstain 9,946,335

254,790

1,103

"Through this meeting, we received valuable feedback from various shareholders," said Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder, and CEO of Recon. "As an independent solutions integrator in the oilfield services, we will focus on new growth projects such as oilfield environment protection and gas station digitalization. In the last fiscal year, revenue from oilfield environmental protection projects increased 743.3%, lead total revenue increased 21% compared to the fiscal year 2018. We plan to provide more customized services in the future to develop new growth and enhance our profitability."

