Recon Technology Announces Engaging Dragon Gate Investment Partners as Investor Relations Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield services and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced that it engaged Dragon Gate Investment Partners ("DGIP") to lead an investor relations program including but not limited to distributing press releases and attending roadshows.

"In our fiscal year 2019, we reported strong growth and historically high revenue since our IPO," said Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon, "Our board and management team believe it is an appropriate time to embark upon a more proactive strategic investor relations program to enhance our U.S. visibility and develop local partners in the U.S. We believe DGIP's expertise can help us build a transparent and trusted communication channel with our investors."

"Recon Technology Inc. has been a NASDAQ listed company since 2009. As a China-based independent solution integrator in the oilfield service, the company can uniquely bridge the U.S. and Chinese oil and gas industries," said Ms. Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of DGIP, "We are glad to assist Recon to better serve the interests of its shareholders by enhancing its transparency."

About Recon Technology, Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is China's first non-state-owned oil and gas field service company listed on NASDAQ. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec ("SNP") and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measures for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Since 2017, the Company has expanded its business operations into other segments of the broader energy industry including electric power, coal chemicals, renewable energy and environmental protection in the energy and chemical industries. Through the years, Recon has taken leading positions on several market segments of the oil and gas field service industry. Recon also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients, and its products and service are well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: www.recon.cn.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City's midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a special focus on globalizing and localizing sustainable and promising companies in the U.S. and China. The team has a well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective cross-border business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

IR contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: RCON@dgipl.com

