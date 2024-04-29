Recon Technology Receives Nasdaq Delisting Determination; Submits Appeal

BEIJING, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company") announced today that on April 23, 2024, it has received a Staff determination letter (the "Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company of the Staff's determination to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market because the Company currently fails to satisfy the requirement that the closing bid price of its securities remain at $1.00 or higher as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule"). The Company had received a period of 180 calendar days and a second period of an additional 180 calendar days to return to compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule, which compliance period expired on April 22, 2024. As of April 22, 2024, the Company did not regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) which was triggered since the bid price of the Company's listed securities had closed at less than $1.00 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days.

Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Letter, trading of the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on May 2, 2024, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company has already appealed the Staff's determination to a Hearings Panel (the "Panel"), and separately the Company expects the recently approved consolidation of its Class A ordinary shares will take effect on May 1, 2024. The Company's hearing request submission will stay the suspension of the Company's securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel's decision.

About Recon Technology, Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is the People's Republic of China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions within several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients. For additional information please visit: http://www.recon.cn/.

SOURCE Recon Technology, Ltd