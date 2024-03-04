Recon Technology to Exhibit Plastic Chemical Recycling Solutions at 2024 Plastics Recycling Conference in Texas

BEIJING, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology Ltd ("Recon" or the "Company"), a China-based oilfield service provider and low-carbon energy service provider, today announced that it will participate in the 2024 Plastics Recycling Conference in Grapevine, Texas, from March 25th to 27th.

At the conference, Recon will showcase its solutions for low value plastic chemical recycling, including its solution on waste plastic collection and treatment, basic processing and techniques, factory construction progress and expected production capacity, and main outputs of the process. We cordially invite everyone interested in chemical recycling of plastics to visit our Booth 419 to learn more about our company's history and the advantages of our technology and products, and we look forward to cooperating with upstream and downstream industry players.

"We are proud to attend this conference and showcase our industry solutions," said Mr. Shenping Yin, CEO of Recon, "As a company focusing on solutions for the energy and chemical industries, we are committed to providing truly green and low carbon solutions for the transformation of the traditional energy industry. Through the latest catalytic pyrolysis process and improved devices and processes, we have achieved the extraction of pyrolysis oil from recovered low-value waste plastics that cannot be used for physical recycling, mainly polyethylene and polypropylene, and have passed the composition assay and believe the products can be used in the production chain of a chemical plant. Petrochemical companies and the plastics industry have been aware of the technical and economic limitations of plastics chemical recycling for decades, but have not been able to overcome them, and we are pleased that Recon has been able to make some progress in the plastics chemical recycling business. Utilizing our experience and technology, we are committed to providing solutions for the recyclable and low-carbon development of the energy industry and the long-term sustainability of our company".

The Plastics Recycling Conference is the largest annual industry event in North America, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and recycling experts to discuss the latest trends and innovations in plastics recycling. For more information, please visit the following website: https://www.plasticsrecycling.com/.

About Recon Technology, Ltd ("RCON")

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is the People's Republic of China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions within several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients. For additional information please visit: http://www.recon.cn/.

