Recondo Technology, Generating 16M Annual Patient Estimates, Issues Statement on Trump Administration's Executive Order to Promote Healthcare Price Transparency

DENVER, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the Trump Administration's executive order that directs hospitals to disclose their negotiated rates with insurers, and also to inform patients of their out-of-pocket costs in advance of services, Recondo Technology CEO Jay Deady issued the following statement and recommendations.

"This is a development in healthcare that would have been unheard of just a few short years ago, but is indicative of how frustrated Americans have become with trying to pay for their healthcare—especially in the absence of pre-service pricing information that could help them make informed choices," said Deady.

Deady went on to note that hospitals struggle to provide patients with an understanding of what they will pay based on their unique financial situation—specifically, their insurance plan or ability to self-pay.

"But there are hopeful developments on the horizon. Even in advance of today's executive order, many hospitals have been working beyond federal regulations in a sincere effort to give patients rapid clarity into the cost of their care," he added.

For example, Recondo clients Baylor, Scott and White and ProMedica, among others, have embedded price calculators on their websites that enable patients to look up a procedure, enter their insurance number if they have one, and some additional data to generate an accurate cost estimate in under 60 seconds.

Helping patients pay their bills

Along with giving immediate insight into out-of-pocket costs, the above-mentioned calculators can determine if a financial assistance plan or charity care is available and direct the prospective patient to the appropriate resources. This is a crucial need in an era of sky-high deductibles and co-insurance that routinely puts patients on the hook for 10 to 50 percent of the entire medical bill.

It also helps patients pay for and schedule care. Indeed, price estimate calculators present a massive revenue opportunity for providers. Last year, three of Recondo's customers alone created 16.1 million patient estimates for $3.8 billion in upfront collection opportunities.

The calculators are powered by Recondo's patented robotic process automation technology and sophisticated rules engine that swiftly calculate costs based on the prospective patient's insurance or ability to pay, and the hospital's own rates.

"Offering patients the ability to rapidly generate their own estimate, when and where they need it, is a good faith price transparency effort that no other service industry is making. I'm certainly not aware of an accounting firm or construction company or law practice that provides such calculators on their own websites," Deady concluded.

