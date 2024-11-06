Reconext Appoints Shahriyar Rahmati as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reconext is pleased to announce the appointment of Shahriyar Rahmati as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Rahmati brings extensive leadership experience and a strategic vision that aligns seamlessly with Reconext's mission and ambitions for future growth.

Shahriyar Rhamati

The Board of Directors unanimously selected Mr. Rahmati, recognizing his proven track record in driving operational excellence and his deep understanding of our evolving industry landscape. His appointment underscores Reconext's commitment to innovation, sustainable growth, and enhanced value for both customers and stakeholders.

"I have known Shahriyar for 25 years," said Dan Perez. "Shahriyar brings a relentless commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction that gives me great confidence in the future of Reconext." "We are confident that Shahriyar's leadership will be instrumental in guiding Reconext through its next chapter," said Nick Ghoussaini, Chairman of the Board and Partner at Vector Capital. "His vision, experience, and strong orientation towards customer value creation make him ideally suited to lead the company during this exciting period of transformation and growth." "We thank Dan Perez for his invaluable contributions to Reconext, providing leadership throughout the last four years in driving the development of the technical capabilities and service offerings that have transformed Reconext into the industry leader in extension-of-life and other aftermarket services for the electronics products industry."

Shahriyar has been a member of Reconext's Board since March 2023, providing him with a strong understanding of the company's capabilities, opportunities, and challenges. He brings a wealth of professional experience spanning operations, finance, strategy, and technology, having held several senior leadership roles across the U.S. and Europe in industries focused on electronic materials, supply chain, logistics, and technology-driven value creation. Mr. Rahmati also serves on the Board of Directors for Neovia Logistics, a leading firm in forward logistics with a global presence. He also held the role of Director of Corporate Strategy at Solectron and spent time in their Global Materials and Global Customer organizations.

Mr. Rahmati holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from New York University and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He resides in New York City with his wife and young daughter.

As Mr. Rahmati assumes this pivotal role, Reconext looks forward to a future of continued success, innovation, and strategic growth that will define the next chapter of the company.

About Reconext

Reconext, a leading provider of aftermarket lifecycle services for electronics, serves leading manufacturers, operators, retailers, insurers, data centers and large corporations. Markets served include consumer electronics, customer premises equipment, enterprise network & data storage, IoT, mobile and point of sale equipment. Reconext's end-to-end aftermarket lifecycle services include returns management & fulfillment, testing & grading, repair & refurbishment, asset recovery and trade-in & buy-back. For more information, please visit www.reconext.com.

SOURCE Reconext