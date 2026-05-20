RECongress Selects Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center for 2028-2032

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Religious Education Congress (RECongress), one of the largest annual Catholic gatherings in the United States, has selected the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center as its new home beginning in 2028. The five-year agreement will bring Catholics from across the U.S. and the world to Long Beach for the four-day RECongress event through 2032.

RECongress is moving to Long Beach! Pictured from left are: Arturo Cruz-Tucker, Vice President of Sales & Administration for Meet Long Beach; Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson; Sister Rosalia Meza, VDMF, Senior Director of the Office of Religious Education for the Archdiocese of L.A.; Paulette Smith, Associate Director/Coordinator of RECongress; Steve Goodling, President & CEO of Meet Long Beach; and Shannon White, National Sales Director for Meet Long Beach. RECongress official logo

Organized by the Office of Religious Education of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, RECongress began in 1956. Over the decades, it evolved into a globally recognized congress focused on faith formation, spiritual growth and community building drawing attendees from every U.S. state and dozens of countries in any given year. Its transition to Long Beach signals a desire to enhance the attendee experience while aligning with a destination that reflects its objective of connection and renewal.

"For 70 years, RECongress has drawn Catholics from around the globe seeking prayer, learning and spiritual renewal. We are delighted to open our next chapter by bringing our beloved gathering home to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in Long Beach in 2028," said Sr. Rosalia Meza, VDMF, Senior Director of the Office of Religious Education for the Archdiocese. "The heart of RECongress is the people who fill the space and we look forward to bringing that same spirit of encounter and community to Long Beach!"

Previously held in Anaheim for the past 57 years, RECongress' relocation is anticipated to have a substantial impact. The event draws about 20,000 attendees annually, with projections indicating strong growth in the coming years. The event is expected to generate more than 5,000 hotel room nights annually in Long Beach, alongside increased economic activity for local businesses, restaurants and attractions.

Meet Long Beach, which markets the city as a destination for conventions, meetings and events, worked closely with RECongress planners to showcase the city and its capabilities, tailoring site visits and experiences that highlighted both the venue and the city.

"Bringing RECongress to Long Beach is a significant moment for our city, and we look forward to working closely with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles over the next five years," said Steve Goodling, President and CEO of Meet Long Beach. "Our expertise is in creating events in spaces that spark social connections, and the RECongress meeting planners saw the move to Long Beach as a real opportunity for infusing the event with new energy."

"Welcoming RECongress to Long Beach is a major opportunity for our city and our residents," said Mayor Rex Richardson. "This event will bring new energy to our local businesses, restaurants and hotels while giving us the chance to showcase the diversity, hospitality and spirit that define Long Beach. We're proud to welcome thousands of visitors from around the world to our community."

RECongress is a four-day event sponsored by the Office of Religious Education, a department of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, welcoming both youth and adults to participate in programming promoting spiritual growth, professional development, and a deeper connection with their faith. The first day is Youth Day, offering students in sixth through twelfth grade the opportunity to hear speakers, visit interactive exhibits, and experience music, liturgy, and prayer. The following three days offer more than 140 workshops, events, and exhibits for adults. Programming is offered in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese, and some portions are livestreamed at recongress.org.

About the Archdiocese of Los Angeles: Under the spiritual leadership of Archbishop José H. Gomez, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles is the largest in the United States, serving the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara, covering approximately 9,000 square miles in 120 cities. The more than five million Catholics in the Archdiocese come from some 70 countries and from every continent. Weekly Masses are celebrated in 42 languages throughout 288 parishes, and more than 67,000 students attend an Archdiocesan Catholic elementary or high school. For more information please visit, lacatholics.org.

About Meet Long Beach: Meet Long Beach sells and markets the City of Long Beach as a destination for conventions, meetings and events. Founded by local business people in 2023 as a nonprofit corporation, Meet Long Beach employs a team of seasoned sales professionals placed in key markets throughout the United States, as well as administrative and support staff. The sales team pursues major convention business for the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center with the goal of generating overnight hotel stays, creating estimated $1.8 billion in economic impact for the city each year.

About the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center: The Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center is a modern and stylish facility located in the heart of Long Beach's downtown waterfront. The center features more than 400,000 square feet of flexible exhibit and meeting space, two theaters, four ballrooms, an arena and 34 multi-purpose meeting rooms. The glass-domed Promenade Atrium, with sweeping views of the scenic waterfront and downtown skyline is available for pre-functions, receptions and special events. Other pre-function and special event areas include the outdoor Promenade Plaza, Terrace Lobby & Plaza, Pacific Gallery & Patio, Pacific Room and the Top of the Lot. The center's versatile and adaptable meeting spaces can be quickly and easily transformed into the perfect venue for any event, with built in décor, theatrical lighting and rigging to save clients hundreds of thousands of dollars.

CONTACT

Claire Atkinson

(562) 896-8846

[email protected]

SOURCE Meet Long Beach; RECongress