Reconstruct Helps Customers Harness the Power of AI-Powered Digital Twins for Proactive 4D Project Controls at the Oracle Industry Lab

New Chicago lab provides a testing ground for construction owners and general contractors to explore and innovate solutions to solve their toughest challenges

DEERFIELD, Ill. and DEERFIELD, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Reconstruct are joining forces to help construction owners and general contractors create new opportunities and solve tough challenges at the Oracle Industry Lab. Opened today, the facility provides hands-on, simulated industry settings for customers to experiment, learn, and bring transformative technologies to life. Reconstruct is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

Reconstruct

Reconstruct is a SaaS platform that takes in camera-based reality capture, produces 3D reality models, places the models on a timeline against the project schedule, and automatically overlays 4D BIM (BIM+Schedule) models.

Thanks to its bi-directional connection with Oracle's P6 cloud and Oracle Aconex, Oracle and Reconstruct customers can now integrate their 2D and 3D design with project schedules in form of 4D BIM and map them against Reconstruct-produced 4D reality models. The resulting 4D digital twin models highlight differences between as-planned and as-built conditions so that project teams can review construction quality, progress, and schedule risk to keep their projects on-schedule and on-budget. At the lab, visitors will be able to experience how a 4D digital twin improves productivity and communication with unprecedented visibility for construction owners and real-time project controls for general contractors.

"As an inaugural member of the Oracle startup accelerator program who has now grown into an Oracle global collaborator, Reconstruct is excited to continue as one of the flagship offerings in the newly expanded Oracle Industry Lab," exclaimed Zak MacRunnels, CEO of Reconstruct.

"Reconstruct was one of the first to join when our Industry Lab journey began several years ago," said Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle's vertical industries. "Their technology leverages data from our P6 and Aconex platforms and brings it to life with 4D modeling that is a game changer in terms of project controls. Our work is proof of the value of our entire lab mission. Together, we have been able to unite technologies that are making a significant difference for our customers, including our collaboration on an upcoming world class project in the Middle East."

The 30,000-square-foot Oracle Industry Lab brings customers, technology partners, and the entire Oracle portfolio of solutions and decades of deep industry expertise together to incubate and demonstrate new solutions across industries. Supported by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, the Oracle Industry Lab will first focus on use cases in utilities, construction and engineering, communications, and manufacturing.

About Reconstruct

Reconstruct® was founded in 2016 to make the built world a better place to live, work and play. With offices in Silicon Valley and the Midwest and team members located around the world, Reconstruct's Visual Command Center™ brings together reality capture, design, and schedule to provide construction and real estate assets remote quality control and progress tracking.

Reconstruct Contact

Scotty Greenburg

206 779 9747

[email protected]

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Reconstruct