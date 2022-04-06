Reconstruction Experts Strengthens Contracting Services With ARSM

This collaboration will lead to growth and expansion in 2022

DENVER, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reconstruction Experts (RE), a full-service General Contractor providing repairs to occupied properties, is pleased to announce their latest collaboration with ARSM, Advanced Roofing and Sheet Metal, to enhance contracting services in all current RE divisions.

ARSM has been a leading provider of roofing services in Southwest, FL for over 40 years and believes long-term, creative solutions are the key to the safety and security of their clients and the communities they share. The partnership between RE and ARSM establishes a new industry standard for bringing more care, more communication, and more creativity to every project approached.

"ARSM will provide our current markets with transparency and trust in the end. This approach will provide quality and professional services to all aspects of roofing," said CEO of Reconstruction Experts Rich Whitten. "Through this partnership, we are well-positioned to leverage the resources ARSM offers and combine it with RE's approach to greatly improve the overall client experience."

RE and ARSM began their partnership in SW Florida in late 2019 and will continue to extend ARSM services in Colorado, Texas, and California throughout 2022.

About Reconstruction Experts

Reconstruction Experts is a leading General Contractor who has been servicing occupied properties in Colorado, California, Texas & Florida since 2001. Reconstruction Experts boasts the highest caliber of services for a wide range of projects from minor repair to major reconstruction. Their offerings range from work orders to multi-million-dollar reconstruction projects for multi-family HOA's and apartments, industrial, and commercial properties. Reconstruction Experts – "Love your place again" ™

Contact:

Patrick Leahy

(585) 953-0201

[email protected]

SOURCE Reconstruction Experts