ReconVelocity Brings Automation And Optimization To The Reconditioning Process For Auto Dealers

Developed by industry expert Hugh Hathcock, founder of ELEAD1ONE, to specifically address the margin challenges facing dealers today, ReconVelocity brings sophisticated technology and pit crew precision to an overlooked area of opportunity: the reconditioning process.

Hathcock recognized that the next iteration of today's dealership requires optimizing all areas of the business to deliver higher operating efficiencies, and applying innovation and automation to parts of the dealership operation that traditionally have been neglected. The reconditioning process of vehicles for sale, historically a cumbersome, manual process lacking efficiency, automation and accuracy, offers dealers a significant opportunity to capture unrealized profit quickly and easily.

"The reconditioning process is ripe for modernization – it's significant profit hidden in plain sight," says Hugh Hathcock, founder of ReconVelocity. "For many, the 'Recon Gap' is a million dollar opportunity. Most dealerships don't have the technology to know their true retail-ready timeframe. With used vehicles becoming more critical to the profit of a dealership, this process needs new focus. ReconVelocity is purpose-built to help dealers turn reconditioning into a profit generator."

ReconVelocity Key Features

Time-Saving Simplicity—modern user interfaces designed for today

Mobile First—anywhere, anytime flexibility on mobile phones, tablets and laptops

Insightful Tracking—information from the moment of purchase or 'trade to retail-ready' prevents weak links from stealing your profits

No More "Lost" Vehicles – track the exact location of vehicles at all times

Repairs in a Snap—ROs and Recall Notices assigned with the press of a button

High-touch Service – in-store training and seamless support from Recon Experts ensure dealers achieve optimal results

Centralized Communication—all departments (and rooftops) are kept in the know

Superior Reporting—check the reconditioning pipeline status anywhere, anytime with the simple dashboard and a mobile device

Full Integration—ReconVelocity integrates with DMS and inventory solutions.

"There's a direct correlation between profitability and the shortness of time between acquisition and retail readiness. We're anticipating being able to reduce the amount of time it takes to get a car ready by 25 percent. That could add millions of dollars to the bottom line," says Brian Benstock, General Manager and Vice President of Paragon Honda & Paragon Acura. "We chose ReconVelocity because of Hugh's dedication to customer service. It's incredible the amount of service he was able to provide to us through his previous company, ELEAD1ONE, and I know I can count on that same level of high-touch service with ReconVelocity."

About ReconVelocity

ReconVelocity is an advanced technology solution specifically designed for auto retailers to optimize their vehicle reconditioning process. ReconVelocity's sophisticated solution, coupled with unmatched high-touch service and support, helps bring pit crew precision to get vehicles retail-ready faster for higher profits. ReconVelocity was developed by industry expert Hugh Hathcock, creator of the premier dealer CRM software and call center services company, ELEAD1ONE, to address margin challenges facing dealers. For more information, please visit www.reconvelocity.com

