Recor Medical Highlights Innovation and Global Action on World Hypertension Day 2026

FRANKFURT, Germany and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Hypertension Day 2026 on May 17th, Recor Medical, Inc. ("Recor"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd., joins the global community in raising awareness of high blood pressure and celebrating the progress being made in its detection, management, and treatment. Affecting more than one billion people worldwide, hypertension remains a leading risk factor for serious cardiovascular conditions, making continued innovation and patient engagement essential. This year's global theme, "Controlling Hypertension Together" emphasizes the importance of early detection and sustained management to support longer, healthier lives.

Photo Recor Medical

According the World Health Organization, the number of adults with hypertension doubled between 1990 and 2019 from 650 million to 1.3 billion. When left uncontrolled, hypertension can lead to serious health risks, including heart attack, stroke and kidney disease, leading to its nickname: the "silent killer".

About one third of the patients who are treated for hypertension remain uncontrolled despite making healthy lifestyle changes and taking more than three medications. For these individuals, new treatment approaches are essential.

One such innovation is ultrasound renal denervation (uRDN), a minimally invasive, device-based therapy designed to reduce overactive sympathetic nerve activity that contributes to high blood pressure. The Paradise™ uRDN system, developed by Recor Medical, delivers ultrasound energy to calm the overactive nerves surrounding the renal arteries, offering an additional treatment option for appropriate patients.

"World Hypertension Day is a powerful reminder that we must do more to close the gap between diagnosis and control," said Helen Reeve-Stoffer, Chief Operating Officer of Recor Medical. "At Recor, we are committed to advancing innovative solutions that go beyond traditional therapies, helping physicians better manage patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite lifestyle changes and medication. We are working actively to expand access to hypertension treatments that can meaningfully improve patient outcomes and save lives."

"Hypertension is arguably the most significant modifiable risk factor in medicine, yet it remains underdiagnosed and undertreated worldwide," said Dr. Shon Chakrabarti, Chief Medical Officer of Recor Medical. "We are entering a new era in hypertension care—one where device-based therapies like the Paradise procedure can reduce blood pressure alongside medications and lifestyle changes. By expanding the treatment toolbox, we can help more patients achieve meaningful and sustained blood pressure reductions."

About the Paradise uRDN System

The Paradise uRDN system is a novel ultrasound-based RDN technology designed to lower blood pressure by denervating the sympathetic nerves surrounding the renal arteries, reducing the overactivity that can lead to hypertension. The Paradise uRDN system delivers two to three doses of 360-degree ultrasound energy — lasting seven seconds each — through the main renal arteries to the surrounding nerves. The Paradise catheter features the exclusive HydroCooling™ system, which circulates sterile water through the balloon catheter during the procedure to help protect the renal artery wall.

The Paradise uRDN system is currently commercially available for patients in the U.S. having received FDA approval in November 2023. The Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation system (Paradise system) is indicated to reduce blood pressure as an adjunctive treatment in hypertension patients in whom lifestyle modifications and antihypertensive medications do not adequately control blood pressure. Potential procedure-related adverse events including pain, vascular access site complications, and vasospasm are most common. Individual results may vary.

About Recor Medical, Inc.

Recor Medical, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the management of treatment resistant hypertension through the Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation (uRDN). The Paradise uRDN system is FDA approved for sale in the United States, CE marked and approved in markets where the CE mark is accepted, and received regulatory approval in Japan, per approved indications for use. Clinical evidence for the Paradise uRDN system includes positive outcomes in three independent, randomized, sham-controlled studies in patients with mild-to-moderate and resistant hypertension. In addition, Recor is advancing real-world evidence generation through the Global Paradise System ("GPS") Registry in the European Union and the UK, as well as the US GPS post-approval study in the United States.

http://www.recormedical.com/

http://recormedical.eu



About Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. engages in the global development and commercialization of medical devices that provide new therapeutic options in areas where patient needs cannot be met through pharmaceutical or other conventional treatment. Otsuka Medical Devices is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (www.otsuka.com/en), a global healthcare company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (JP 4578).

https://www.omd.otsuka.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981151/Recor_Medical.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689173/5972913/Recor_Medical_Logo.jpg