Record $1.5 Trillion Daily Balance Reached on GLMX Platform as Adoption of Electronic Trading for Securities Finance Accelerates

News provided by

GLMX

18 Jul, 2023, 09:01 ET

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLMX Technologies LLC ("GLMX"), a comprehensive global technology solution for trading Money Market instruments, including repurchase agreements and securities lending transactions, for the first time eclipsed $1.5 trillion in daily balances yesterday. These balances represent the trading activity of some of the largest global financial institutions which utilize GLMX technology to negotiate and execute securities financing transactions (SFTs). Since inception, GLMX has seen $186 trillion in volume executed via its technology.

Continue Reading

"Exceeding $1.5 trillion in balances reflects the over 120% year-over-year growth we saw at June 30 of this year.  Further, it speaks to the amazing effort of GLMX employees and the speed at which the money market industry is welcoming innovative technology," said Glenn Havlicek, CEO and Co-Founder of GLMX. "The success GLMX has achieved in the securities finance market is replicable across the greater money market ecosystem which is where we have been expanding our focus and will continue to do so moving forward."

"Our diverse client-base, across 110 individual firms, includes 40 sell-side institutions and a solid mix of hedge funds, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, money market funds, corporate treasurers, prime brokers and securities lenders.  This influential and growing network's use of GLMX technology has established the platform as the leader in Dealer-to-Client (D2C) electronic trading of securities finance transactions," added Sal Giglio, COO of GLMX.

GLMX was named the Trading System of the Year at the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards this month highlighting the rapid growth and market adoption GLMX has achieved.  Also, within the last year, GLMX was voted the Top Global Securities Finance Trading Platform in the Global Investor Group survey for the second year in a row.

"This rapid growth, in large part, has been driven by the exceptional technology and premium user experience provided by GLMX.  We are excited to apply this same playbook as we expand the product set to achieve our vision of creating a single application to unify access to historically fragmented liquidity pools," concluded Andy Wiblin, Chief Product Officer. 

Media inquiries, please contact:

GLMX
+1 646 854-4569
[email protected]

About GLMX

Founded in 2010, GLMX is an independent financial technology company financed by Otter Capital and Tippet Venture Partners. Wall Street veterans partnered with Silicon Valley technologists to develop GLMX proprietary technology which provides an intuitive, comprehensive, integrated global money market trading solution for institutional participants. The goal of GLMX is to be a leader in technology, to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting and to improve client access to market liquidity. For more information, please visit https://www.glmx.com/.

SOURCE GLMX

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.