Record 182 CCM Originators Named to Scotsman Guide's Top Women List

CLEVELAND, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation's number one retail mortgage lender for the third consecutive year, is proud to announce 182 loan officers were named to the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Women Originators list — the most in company history and more than any other lender.

CCM has seen significant year-over-year growth in its presence on the list, increasing by 125% over the past three years — a trend that reflects the strength and momentum of women across the organization.

CCM announces record 182 loan officers named to Scotsman Guide's Top Women List. Post this A record 182 CCM originators named to the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Women Originators list — the most in company history and more than any other lender. Over the past three years, CCM’s presence on the list has grown by 125%.

"We're seeing more and more women across CCM perform at a high level and earn recognition for it," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CrossCountry Mortgage. "That kind of consistency says a lot about this team and the role they play in what we're building."

In addition to its recognition on the Top Women Originators list, CCM had 661 loan officers named to Scotsman Guide's 2026 Top Originators rankings — the most of any lender and the highest total in company history.

With more than 3,500 loan officers across over 800 branches nationwide, CCM continues to attract both borrowers and top mortgage professionals, driven by a culture built on innovation, opportunity and customer-focused solutions. That momentum translated into a record-setting 2025, with CCM financing 1 in 35 homes sold nationwide (by volume in Q4 2025), serving over 131,000 families and originating more than $51 billion in total volume.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 8,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae NMLS #3029. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

Contact: Natalie Lonjak

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage