RECORD $310 MILLION VERDICT SECURED IN TYRE SAMPSON CASE; NEW LEGISLATION HONORS HIS LEGACY

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilliard Law, a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX, along with co-counsel Ben Crump, Kimberly L. Wald, and Michael A. Haggard announce a record-setting verdict in the tragic case of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall attraction at ICON Park on March 24, 2022. The family previously reached a settlement with both ICON park and the company that operated the ride. The defendant in this trial, "Funtime" Handelsgesellschaft M.G.H., is the manufacturer of the ride that led to Tyre's death. This landmark verdict, delivered by an Orange County jury after hearing the emotional testimony from Tyre's family, holds the ride's operators and other defendants accountable for the preventable loss of an exceptional young man.

Today, justice has been served in the wrongful death lawsuit for Tyre Sampson, a bright, kind-hearted 14-year-old whose life was tragically cut short. The devastating loss of Tyre's life, caused by the preventable failure of an amusement park ride, leaves a void that can never be filled.

Tyre, a promising teenager, tragically fell as the Orlando FreeFall plummeted over 400 feet at speeds of 70 mph. The world's tallest free-standing drop tower, which had been operational for just a few months, has since been dismantled. This landmark case, filed in April 2021 and tried before an Orange County jury, alleged that the ride's operators failed to prioritize safety measures that could have prevented this tragedy. The lawsuit highlighted glaring safety oversights, including the absence of seat belts—a safety enhancement that would have cost just $22 per seat or $660 in total for all seats.

"This was a heartbreaking and wholly preventable tragedy," said Attorney Michael Richardson. "The evidence was clear: safety was sacrificed for profit. This verdict not only seeks to deliver justice for Tyre's family but also sends a strong message to the amusement industry about prioritizing the safety of their guests."

The case gained national attention and spurred the passage of the Tyre Sampson Act, unanimously approved by the Florida Legislature. Introduced by State Senator Geraldine Thompson, this legislation mandates critical safety upgrades for amusement rides, including seat belts, harnesses for rides exceeding 100 feet, and regular inspections by independent regulatory agencies.

Richardson added, "This verdict is a step toward justice for Tyre's family, who endured unimaginable grief. It also sends a clear message to amusement operators across the country: safety must never be compromised for profit."

The case and subsequent legislation represent a monumental step toward accountability and reform in the amusement park industry. Hilliard Law remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for victims and driving systemic change to prevent future tragedies.

Case Details: Case No. 2022-CA-003570 in the Circuit Court of the 9th Judicial Circuit in and for Orange County, Florida.

About Hilliard Law:

Hilliard Law, formerly Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP (HMG), is a nationally renowned law firm based in Corpus Christi, TX. With a history of success in personal injury and mass tort litigation, Hilliard Law is committed to providing aggressive representation and seeking justice for its clients. Bob Hilliard, owner and founding partner, has led Hilliard Law to the forefront of national trial law firms. Having tried over 150 jury trials, Mr. Hilliard is also a two-time winner of the National Law Journal's prestigious Elite Trial Lawyer of the Year award for product liability and motor vehicles and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for the past 20 years. Mr. Hilliard is double board certified and recognized as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the United States. In 2023 alone, Hilliard Law's 40-lawyer firm secured over 80 million dollars in verdicts and settlements. For more information, visit www.hilliard-law.com.

Media Contact:

Elisabeth Tabor

[email protected]

Office: (361) 882-1612

SOURCE Hilliard Law