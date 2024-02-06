Record 68 Million Americans to Wager $23.1B on Super Bowl LVIII

News provided by

American Gaming Association

06 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

As Legal Sports Betting Grows, Big Game Will be Played in Las Vegas for First Time

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 67.8 million American adults (26%) are expected to bet on Super Bowl LVIII, a 35 percent increase from 2023, according to a new American Gaming Association (AGA) survey. Bettors plan to wager an estimated $23.1 billion on this year's Big Game, up from $16 billion last year.

With the expansion of legal sports betting, traditional Super Bowl wagers are expected to pass casual wagers for a second consecutive year:

Continue Reading
Super Bowl LVIII Wagering Estimates by Method
Super Bowl LVIII Wagering Estimates by Method

  • 42.7 million American adults plan to place a traditional sports wager online, at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie, up 41 percent from 2023.
  • 36.5 million plan to bet casually with friends or as part of a pool or squares contest, up 32 percent from 2023.

Importantly, Americans continue to migrate to the legal market: 28.7 million adults, or 11 percent, intend to place online wagers using a legal U.S. sportsbook.

"As the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas for the first time, this year's record interest in wagering marks a full circle moment for the U.S. gaming industry," said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. "Our priority remains getting this opportunity right by providing the consumer protections only a regulated market can guarantee and investing in responsible gambling tools, safeguards and education."

Industry investments in responsible gambling continue to resonate. The majority of traditional Super Bowl bettors (75%) report seeing a responsible gambling message in the last year, up from 71 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, 47 percent of all American adults recall hearing or seeing a responsible gambling message in the past year, up from 40 percent last year.

During Super Bowl week, Miller will be joined on radio row in Las Vegas by Heisman Trophy winner, former NFL running back, and current Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff host Mark Ingram II to speak with media about the expansion of legal sports betting and the importance of responsible play.

"The thrill of the game and the passion of the fans are what make sports so rewarding and fun. Legalized sports betting builds on this excitement. That's why I'm thrilled to partner with the American Gaming Association to encourage fans, whether it's during the Big Game or throughout the year, to keep it social and wager responsibly," said Ingram.

Bettors are nearly split on the outcome of the game with 47 percent planning to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs and 44 percent planning to bet on the San Francisco 49ers.

Background

Methodology
Morning Consult conducted the online survey on behalf of the AGA between January 30February 1, among a national sample of 2,204 adults. The data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment and region. The margin of error is +/-2 percent and greater among subgroups. Bettors include those who expect to place a bet online, with a bookie, with a casino sportsbook, in a pool or squares contest, or casually with family or friends.

About the AGA
As the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American Gaming Association (AGA) fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA's diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $329 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.

SOURCE American Gaming Association

Also from this source

Commercial Gaming Revenue Surpasses $16B in Q2 2023 with 10th Consecutive Quarter of Growth

Commercial Gaming Revenue Surpasses $16B in Q2 2023 with 10th Consecutive Quarter of Growth

U.S. commercial gaming continued its long run of consecutive quarterly revenue growth in the second quarter, hitting a Q2 record of $16.07 billion,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.