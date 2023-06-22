Record $705 Billion In FY 2022 Federal Contracts Awarded, Per 12th Annual BGOV200 Federal Industry Leaders Analysis

News provided by

Bloomberg Government

22 Jun, 2023, 09:12 ET

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today issued its twelfth annual BGOV200 report, which ranks the top 200 federal contractors based on fiscal year 2022 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. This year's analysis finds that a record $705 billion was awarded in fiscal 2022 government contracts, an increase of $43 billion from fiscal 2021 levels.

"The BGOV200 provides an in depth look into industry trends, and this year's report identifies strong market performance across IT applications, complex facilities management, health care services, and management advisory services as drivers of the $43 billion increase in contract spending," said Arielle Elliott, president of Bloomberg Government. "Bloomberg Government is committed to providing its customers, many of whom are among this year's top 200, actionable insights regarding the nuances in federal contracting to help them grow their share of the market."

Among the report's key findings:

  • Just over 65 percent of total government obligations ($461 billion) were awarded to the top 200 contractors, a marginal increase as compared to fiscal 2021. The top 15 contractors brought in 32 percent of federal procurement dollars, on par with the previous fiscal year.
  • From fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022, 108 companies joined the list or improved their position on it. Eighty-seven vendors that remained among the top 200 lost ground in the rankings.
  • Four new companies entered the BGOV200, a decrease from five new entrants in 2021.
  • The single largest contract among BGOV200 fiscal 2022 vendors was for the 10 million doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid, purchased by the Pentagon.
  • Among the top 10, Boeing dropped from second to fifth due to in large part to declines in its aircraft and space businesses as its unclassified prime contract dollars dropped from $24 billion in fiscal 2021 to $16 billion.

To download a complimentary copy of the BGOV200, visit http://onb-gov.com/JzYj50OU03H.

About Bloomberg Government
Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

SOURCE Bloomberg Government

Also from this source

Bloomberg Government Issues 8th Annual Analysis of Top-Performing Lobbying Firms

Bloomberg Government Unveils Comprehensive Social Media Monitoring

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.