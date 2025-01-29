Record Amount of Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarships to be Awarded - Apply by March 31

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) reminds students that March 31 is the deadline to submit applications on its Aftermarket Scholarship Central websites at AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

Over $800,000 of scholarships will be awarded for the 2025-26 academic year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary programs. This record-setting amount surpasses the 327 scholarships totaling $721,000 that were awarded in 2024, including scholarships for service and repair, engineering, supply chain, finance and IT/cybersecurity fields of study.

The foundation's AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com websites are streamlined, mobile-ready portals with easy navigation and a simplified online application process for students interested in careers in the motor vehicle aftermarket. By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. The websites allow applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated organizations is featured on the websites with links to information outlining each organization's scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization with their application.

"The UAF scholarship program will have a record year in 2025, awarding more scholarship funds than ever so the recipients can get the education and training they need to begin a successful automotive or heavy-duty career," said Roger McCollum, MAAP, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. "We encourage all those who are interested in applying to visit the UAF scholarship websites soon to complete and submit their applications in advance of the March 31 deadline."

To receive information, reminders and updates about the UAF scholarship program, interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206. To learn more about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

