RECORD ANNUAL RESULTS AND 2023 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Feb 09, 2023, 08:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.  Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:

Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

$

198,520

$

187,261

$

773,053

$

726,407















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,662

$

65,129

$

334,626

$

264,217

Net earnings per common share

$

0.50

$

0.37

$

1.89

$

1.51















FFO available to common stockholders

$

142,178

$

120,529

$

548,884

$

467,833

FFO per common share

$

0.79

$

0.69

$

3.10

$

2.68















Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

142,893

$

131,426

$

556,404

$

500,058

Core FFO per common share

$

0.80

$

0.75

$

3.14

$

2.86















AFFO available to common stockholders

$

145,142

(1)

$

135,132

(2)

$

568,952

(1)

$

534,792

(2)

AFFO per common share

$

0.81

(1)

$

0.77

(2)

$

3.21

(1)

$

3.06

(2)


(1)

Amounts include $681 and $5,391 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.18 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2)

Amounts include $2,949 and $24,945 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended, respectively.

2022 Highlights:

  • Increased annual Core FFO per common share 9.8%
  • Dividend yield of 4.7% at December 31, 2022
  • Annual dividend per common share increased to $2.16 marking the 33rd consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies
  • Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years, at December 31, 2022 as compared to 99.4% at September 30, 2022, and 99.0% at December 31, 2021

2022 Highlights (continued):

  • $847.7 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 223 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 2,629,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 6.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 16.2 years
  • Sold 33 properties for $65.2 million, producing $17.4 million of gains on sale, at a cap rate of 5.9%
  • Raised $250.2 million in net proceeds from issuance of 5,543,414 common shares
  • Maintained leading debt profile: 96% is fixed-rate debt, 13.7-year weighted average debt maturity and 99.9% of properties are not encumbered with secured mortgage debt
  • Total average annual shareholder returns (11.8% for the past 30 years) exceed industry equity averages for the past 1-, 2-, 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-years

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • $260.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 69 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 789,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 6.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 16.0 years
  • Sold seven properties with net proceeds of $16.0 million, producing $6.8 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 5.9%
  • Raised $120.7 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 2,690,069 common shares

The company announced 2023 Core FFO guidance of $3.14 to $3.20 per share. The 2023 AFFO is estimated to be $3.19 to $3.25 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.87 to $1.93 per share, plus $1.27 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted to report another excellent year at NNN, with record-level property acquisitions and above-average Core FFO growth in 2022. NNN's best-in-class balance sheet and consistent, strong free cash flow positions NNN well headed into the potential macroeconomic challenges of 2023."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results.  The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com.  For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site.  In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements.  These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results.  These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a REIT and the potential impacts of COVID-19, or any epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission.  Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates.  Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.  National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP.  FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows:  net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies.  FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.  Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.  The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations.  Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis.  Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation.  Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, executive retirement costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur.   The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP.  AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance.  The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by NAREIT ("EBITDA") is a metric established by NAREIT and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDA to be an appropriate measure of the company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the company's operating performance. The company's computation of EBITDA may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDA used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to EBITDA, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the company's Annual Supplemental Data accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Income Statement Summary

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)






Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:












Rental income

$

198,217

$

186,633

$

771,618

$

723,859

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

303


628


1,435


2,548




198,520


187,261


773,053


726,407

Operating expenses:












General and administrative

10,788


9,947


41,695


44,640

Real estate

7,035


7,520


26,281


28,385

Depreciation and amortization

57,322


53,389


223,834


205,220

Leasing transaction costs

61


57


320


203

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

1,088


7,310


8,309


21,957

Executive retirement costs

715





7,520







77,009


78,223


307,959


300,405

Gain on disposition of real estate

6,787


5,159


17,443


23,094

Earnings from operations

128,298


114,197


482,537


449,096















Other expenses (revenues):












Interest and other income

(29)


(57)


(149)


(216)

Interest expense

37,665


36,684


148,065


137,874

(1)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt










21,328




37,636


36,627


147,916


158,986















Net earnings

90,662


77,570


334,621


290,110

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests







5


3

Net earnings attributable to NNN

90,662


77,570


334,626


290,113

Series F preferred stock dividends




(1,544)





(14,999)

Excess of redemption value over carrying value of
      preferred shares redeemed




(10,897)





(10,897)

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,662

$

65,129

$

334,626

$

264,217















Weighted average common shares outstanding:












Basic

178,779


174,750


176,404


174,711

Diluted

179,472


174,868


177,068


174,819















Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:












Basic

$

0.51

$

0.37

$

1.89

$

1.51

Diluted

$

0.50

$

0.37

$

1.89

$

1.51



(1)

Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 






Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,662

$

65,129

$

334,626

$

264,217

Real estate depreciation and amortization

57,215


53,249


223,392


204,753

Gain on disposition of real estate

(6,787)


(5,159)


(17,443)


(23,094)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries

1,088


7,310


8,309


21,957

Total FFO adjustments

51,516


55,400


214,258


203,616

FFO available to common stockholders

$

142,178

$

120,529

$

548,884

$

467,833















FFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.80

$

0.69

$

3.11

$

2.68

Diluted

$

0.79

$

0.69

$

3.10

$

2.68















Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,662

$

65,129

$

334,626

$

264,217

Total FFO adjustments

51,516


55,400


214,258


203,616

FFO available to common stockholders

142,178


120,529


548,884


467,833















Executive retirement costs

715





7,520




Loss on early extinguishment of debt










21,328

Excess of redemption value over carrying value of
 preferred shares redeemed




10,897





10,897

Total Core FFO adjustments

715


10,897


7,520


32,225

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

142,893

$

131,426

$

556,404

$

500,058















Core FFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.80

$

0.75

$

3.15

$

2.86

Diluted

$

0.80

$

0.75

$

3.14

$

2.86

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)






Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

90,662

$

65,129

$

334,626

$

264,217

Total FFO adjustments

51,516


55,400


214,258


203,616

Total Core FFO adjustments

715


10,897


7,520


32,225

Core FFO available to common stockholders

142,893


131,426


556,404


500,058















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves

261


2,046


3,559


21,137

Net capital lease rent adjustment

78


79


302


340

Below-market rent amortization

(100)


(280)


(510)


(710)

Stock based compensation expense

2,344


1,975


10,078


14,295

Capitalized interest expense

(334)


(114)


(881)


(328)

Total AFFO adjustments

2,249


3,706


12,548


34,734

AFFO available to common stockholders

$

145,142

(1)

$

135,132

(2)

$

568,952

(1)

$

534,792

(2)














AFFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.81

(1)

$

0.77

(2)

$

3.23

(1)

$

3.06

(2)

Diluted

$

0.81

(1)

$

0.77

(2)

$

3.21

(1)

$

3.06

(2)














Other Information:












Rental income from operating leases(3)

$

192,738

$

181,078

$

751,680

$

703,865

Earned income from direct financing leases(3)

$

146

$

154

$

595

$

623

Percentage rent(3)

$

310

$

176

$

1,541

$

706















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(3)

$

5,023

$

5,225

$

17,802

$

18,665

Real estate expenses

(7,035)


(7,520)


(26,281)


(28,385)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$

(2,012)

$

(2,295)

$

(8,479)

$

(9,720)















Amortization of debt costs

$

1,200

$

1,164

$

4,734

$

5,186

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding
      maturities)

$

170

$

161

$

664

$

630

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$

109

$

116

$

454

$

451



(1)

Amounts include $681 and $5,391 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.18 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2)

Amounts include $2,949 and $24,945 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

(3)

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, the aggregate of such amounts is $198,217 and $771,618, respectively, classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $186,633 and $723,859, respectively.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

2023 Earnings Guidance:

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.



2023 Guidance

Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition
      of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.87 - $1.93 per share

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.27 per share

Core FFO per share

$3.14 - $3.20 per share

AFFO per share

$3.19 - $3.25 per share

General and administrative expenses

$43 - $45 Million

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$8 - $10 Million

Acquisition volume

$500 - $600 Million

Disposition volume

$100 - $120 Million

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Balance Sheet Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited)




December 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets:





Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$

8,020,814

$

7,449,846

Cash and cash equivalents

2,505


171,322

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

4,273



Receivables, net of allowance of $708 and $782, respectively

3,612


3,154

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,836 and $4,587, respectively

27,795


31,942

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $21,663 and $19,377, respectively

5,352


7,443

Other assets

81,694


87,347

Total assets

$

8,146,045

$

7,751,054







Liabilities:





Line of credit payable

$

166,200

$


Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs

9,964


10,697

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

3,739,890


3,735,769

Accrued interest payable

23,826


23,923

Other liabilities

82,663


79,002

Total liabilities

4,022,543


3,849,391







Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,123,502


3,901,662

Noncontrolling interests




1

Total equity

4,123,502


3,901,663







Total liabilities and equity

$

8,146,045

$

7,751,054







Common shares outstanding

181,425


175,636







Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

35,010


32,753

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of December 31, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount

Stated
Rate

Effective
Rate

Maturity
Date

Line of credit payable

$

166,200

$

166,200

SOFR + 87.5bps


5.175

%

June 2025















Unsecured notes payable:













2024

350,000


349,880


3.900

%

3.924

%

June 2024

2025

400,000


399,684


4.000

%

4.029

%

November 2025

2026

350,000


348,301


3.600

%

3.733

%

December 2026

2027

400,000


399,155


3.500

%

3.548

%

October 2027

2028

400,000


398,210


4.300

%

4.388

%

October 2028

2030

400,000


399,039


2.500

%

2.536

%

April 2030

2048

300,000


296,057


4.800

%

4.890

%

October 2048

2050

300,000


294,289


3.100

%

3.205

%

April 2050

2051

450,000


441,884


3.500

%

3.602

%

April 2051

2052

450,000


439,843


3.000

%

3.118

%

April 2052

Total

3,800,000


3,766,342























Total unsecured debt(1)

$

3,966,200

$

3,932,542























Debt costs



$

(38,145)








Accumulated amortization


11,693








Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization


(26,452)








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
    unamortized debt costs

$

3,739,890










(1)

Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 13.7 years.

Mortgages Payable

Principal
Balance

Interest
Rate

Maturity
Date

Mortgage(1)

$

9,969


5.230

%

July 2023









Debt costs

(147)





Accumulated amortization

142





Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(5)





Mortgages payable, including unamortized
    premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$

9,964


















(1)

Includes unamortized premium.

As of December 31, 2022, Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.4x.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary - Continued

As of December 31, 2022

(unaudited)

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2022, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2022

Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.36

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.76

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

0.001

Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.81

Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.82





Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2022

Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

40.0 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1 %

Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.68

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

250 %

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio


Top 20 Lines of Trade






As of December 31,


Lines of Trade

2022(1)

2021(2)

1.

Convenience stores

16.5 %

17.9 %

2.

Automotive service

13.7 %

12.3 %

3.

Restaurants – full service

9.1 %

9.8 %

4.

Restaurants – limited service

8.9 %

9.4 %

5.

Family entertainment centers

5.9 %

5.9 %

6.

Health and fitness

4.9 %

5.2 %

7.

Theaters

4.3 %

4.5 %

8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

4.1 %

3.9 %

9.

Equipment rental

3.1 %

3.2 %

10.

Automotive parts

2.6 %

3.0 %

11.

Wholesale clubs

2.6 %

2.5 %

12.

Drug stores

2.6 %

1.3 %

13.

Home improvement

2.3 %

2.5 %

14.

Furniture

2.3 %

1.7 %

15.

Medical service providers

1.9 %

2.0 %

16.

General merchandise

1.6 %

1.7 %

17.

Consumer electronics

1.4 %

1.5 %

18.

Home furnishings

1.4 %

1.5 %

19.

Travel plazas

1.4 %

1.5 %

20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.3 %

1.3 %


Other

8.1 %

7.4 %


Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States



State

% of Total(1)


State

% of Total(1)

1.

Texas

17.1 %

6.

North Carolina

4.0 %

2.

Florida

8.8 %

7.

Indiana

3.8 %

3.

Illinois

5.3 %

8.

Tennessee

3.8 %

4.

Ohio

5.2 %

9.

Virginia

3.6 %

5.

Georgia

4.6 %

10.

California

3.5 %

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1)

$771,984,000 as of December 31, 2022.

(2)

$713,169,000 as of December 31, 2021.


National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

Top 20 Tenants



Tenant

# of
Properties

% of
Total(1)

1.

7-Eleven

138

4.7 %

2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.4 %

3.

Camping World

47

3.9 %

4.

LA Fitness

30

3.4 %

5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

152

3.1 %

6.

Dave & Buster's

28

2.9 %

7.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.9 %

8.

AMC Theatres

20

2.8 %

9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.6 %

10.

Mavis Tire Express Services

134

2.1 %

11.

Sunoco

59

2.1 %

12.

Walgreens

49

2.0 %

13.

Chuck E. Cheese's

53

1.9 %

14.

United Rentals

52

1.8 %

15.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

71

1.7 %

16.

Frisch's Restaurants

69

1.7 %

17.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

59

1.6 %

18.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.4 %

19.

Best Buy

16

1.4 %

20.

Bob Evans

106

1.4 %

Lease Expirations(1)



% of
Total(2)

# of
Properties

Gross
Leasable
Area (3)


% of
Total(2)

# of
Properties

Gross
Leasable
Area (3)

2023

1.6 %

83

889,000

2029

2.9 %

82

1,032,000

2024

3.0 %

90

1,439,000

2030

3.5 %

107

1,207,000

2025

5.4 %

187

1,986,000

2031

7.8 %

186

2,704,000

2026

5.2 %

219

2,162,000

2032

6.3 %

221

2,358,000

2027

8.7 %

240

3,637,000

2033

5.0 %

139

1,390,000

2028

5.1 %

179

1,753,000

Thereafter

45.5 %

1,655

14,272,000


(1)

As of December 31, 2022, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.4 years.

(2)

Based on the annual base rent of  $771,984,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2022.

(3)

Square feet.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

(in thousands)

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):




Deferred


Scheduled Repayment



Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total


Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total

Cumulative
Total

2020

$

33,594

$

18,425

$

52,019


91.7

%

$

3,239

$

20

$

3,259


5.7

%

5.7

%






























2021


990


3,768


4,758


8.3

%


25,935


5,841


31,776


56.0

%

61.7

%






























2022

Q1














1,780


2,283


4,063


7.2

%

68.9

%

Q2














1,729


2,284


4,013


7.1

%

76.0

%

Q3














1,201


2,284


3,485


6.1

%

82.1

%

Q4














681


2,284


2,965


5.2

%

87.3

%

















5,391


9,135


14,526


25.6

%

87.3

%






























2023

Q1














9


1,704


1,713


3.0

%

90.3

%

Q2














10


543


553


1.0

%

91.3

%

Q3

















543


543


0.9

%

92.2

%

Q4

















544


544


1.0

%

93.2

%

















19


3,334


3,353


5.9

%

93.2

%






























2024


















1,932


1,932


3.4

%

96.6

%






























2025


















1,931


1,931


3.4

%

100.0

%

































$

34,584

$

22,193

$

56,777


100

%

$

34,584

$

22,193

$

56,777


100

%


SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.

