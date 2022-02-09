RECORD ANNUAL RESULTS AND INCREASED 2022 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

News provided by

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Feb 09, 2022, 08:30 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.  Highlights include:

Operating Results:

  • Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:

Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues

$

187,261

$

163,284

$

726,407

$

660,681















Net earnings available to common
stockholders

$

65,129

$

56,802

(1)

$

264,217

$

210,859

(1)

Net earnings per common share

$

0.37

$

0.33

(1)

$

1.51

$

1.22

(1)














FFO available to common stockholders

$

120,529

$

107,565

$

467,833

$

428,236

FFO per common share

$

0.69

$

0.62

$

2.68

$

2.49















Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

131,426

$

109,331

$

500,058

$

446,681

Core FFO per common share

$

0.75

$

0.63

$

2.86

$

2.59















AFFO available to common stockholders

$

135,132

(2)

$

119,764

(3)

$

534,792

(2)

$

431,444

(3)

AFFO per common share

$

0.77

(2)

$

0.69

(3)

$

3.06

(2)

$

2.51

(3)


(1)

Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.12 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying
certain tenants as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

(2)

Amounts include ($2,949) and ($24,945) of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19
rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per
common share would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

(3) 

Amounts include ($2,507) and $30,474 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferrals (repayments) from the COVID-19
rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per
common share results would have been $0.68 and $2.68 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

2021 Highlights:

  • Dividend yield of 4.4% at December 31, 2021
  • Annual dividend per common share increased to $2.10 marking the 32nd consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies
  • Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.0%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years, at December 31, 2021 as compared to 98.6% at September 30, 2021, and 98.5% at December 31, 2020
  • $555.4 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 156 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 1,341,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.5%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 18.2 years
  • Sold 74 properties for $122.0 million, producing $23.1 million of gains on sale, at a cap rate of 7.4%
  • Raised $3.8 million in net proceeds from issuance of 92,577 common shares
  • Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2051
  • Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.000% senior unsecured notes due 2052
  • Redeemed $350 million principal amount of 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2023
  • Redeemed all 13,800,000 depositary shares of its 5.200% Series F Preferred Stock for an aggregate redemption price of $25.111944 per depository share
  • Weighted average debt maturity increased to 14.7 years (from 10.2 years at December 31, 2020)
  • Expanded line of credit borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.1 billion, reduced pricing from LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points, and extended maturity to June 2025
  • Ended the year with $171.3 million of cash and no amounts drawn on the $1.1 billion bank credit facility
  • 99.8% of properties are unencumbered with secured mortgage debt
  • Total average annual shareholder return of 12% over the past 25 years exceeds industry and general equity averages

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • As of January 31, 2022, NNN had collected approximately 99.4% of rent originally due for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
  • $100.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 49 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 251,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 19.4 years
  • Sold 21 properties with net proceeds of $51.0 million, producing $5.2 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 8.0%
  • Raised $0.7 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 15,911 common shares

NNN entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants for an aggregate $4,758,000 and $52,019,000 of rent originally due for the year ending December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The rent deferral lease amendments required the deferred rents to be repaid at a later time during the lease term.  Approximately $31,776,000 and $3,259,000 of the deferred rent was repaid in 2021 and 2020, respectively. 

Core FFO guidance for 2022 was increased from a range of $2.90 to $2.97 per share to a range of $2.93 to $3.00 per share. The 2022 AFFO is estimated to be $3.01 to $3.07 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.76 to $1.82 per share, plus $1.18 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2021 was an outstanding year for National Retail Properties.  Every aspect of our business is in great position to address the future.  From a balance sheet that has tremendous capacity to fund new investments, to tenant relationships that generate high quality investments and stable long-term cash flow, to management and board leadership enhancements that put the right people in the right seats for the long-term, National Retail Properties is well-positioned to continue its consistent growth and success."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 3,223 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32,753,000 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results.  The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com.  For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site.  In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements.  These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results.  These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital and risks related to the company's status as a REIT.  Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission.  Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates.  Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release.  National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP.  FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows:  net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies.  FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.  Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.  The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations.  Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis.  Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation.  Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur.   The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP.  AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance.  The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.  A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Income Statement Summary

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)










Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:












Rental income

$

186,633

$

162,902

$

723,859

$

658,793

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

628


382


2,548


1,888




187,261


163,284


726,407


660,681

Operating expenses:












General and administrative

9,947


9,247


44,640


38,161

Real estate

7,520


8,059


28,385


28,362

Depreciation and amortization

53,389


49,095


205,220


196,623

Leasing transaction costs

57


40


203


76

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

7,310


4,380


21,957


37,442

Executive retirement costs




1,766





1,766




78,223


72,587


300,405


302,430

Gain on disposition of real estate

5,159


2,601


23,094


16,238

Earnings from operations

114,197


93,298


449,096


374,489

Other expenses (revenues):












Interest and other income

(57)


(73)


(216)


(417)

Interest expense

36,684


32,084


137,874

(1)

129,431

(2)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt







21,328


16,679




36,627


32,011


158,986


145,693

Net earnings

77,570


61,287


290,110


228,796

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests







3


3

Net earnings attributable to NNN

77,570


61,287


290,113


228,799

Series F preferred stock dividends

(1,544)


(4,485)


(14,999)


(17,940)

Excess of redemption value over carrying value of
    preferred shares redeemed

(10,897)





(10,897)




Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

65,129

$

56,802

$

264,217

$

210,859















Weighted average common shares outstanding:












Basic

174,750


173,310


174,711


172,110

Diluted

174,868


173,453


174,819


172,217















Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:












Basic

$

0.37

$

0.33

$

1.51

$

1.22

Diluted

$

0.37

$

0.33

$

1.51

$

1.22



(1) 

Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the year ended December 31, 2021

(2) 

 Includes $2,291 in connection with the redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2020

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)










Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

65,129

$

56,802

(1)

$

264,217

$

210,859

(1)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

53,249


48,984


204,753


196,173

Gain on disposition of real estate

(5,159)


(2,601)


(23,094)


(16,238)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of
    recoveries

7,310


4,380


21,957


37,442

Total FFO adjustments

55,400


50,763


203,616


217,377

FFO available to common stockholders

$

120,529

$

107,565

$

467,833

$

428,236















FFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.69

$

0.62

$

2.68

$

2.49

Diluted

$

0.69

$

0.62

$

2.68

$

2.49















Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

65,129

$

56,802

(1)

$

264,217

$

210,859

(1)

Total FFO adjustments

55,400


50,763


203,616


217,377

FFO available to common stockholders

120,529


107,565


467,833


428,236















Executive retirement costs




1,766





1,766

Loss on early extinguishment of debt







21,328


16,679

Excess of redemption value over carrying value of
    preferred shares redeemed

10,897





10,897




Total Core FFO adjustments

10,897


1,766


32,225


18,445

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$

131,426

$

109,331

$

500,058

$

446,681















Core FFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.75

$

0.63

$

2.86

$

2.60

Diluted

$

0.75

$

0.63

$

2.86

$

2.59



(1)

  Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.12 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants
as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)










Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:












Net earnings available to common stockholders

$

65,129

$

56,802

(1)

$

264,217

$

210,859

(1)

Total FFO adjustments

55,400


50,763


203,616


217,377

Total Core FFO adjustments

10,897


1,766


32,225


18,445

Core FFO available to common stockholders

131,426


109,331


500,058


446,681















Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves

2,046


7,437


21,137


(26,027)

Net capital lease rent adjustment

79


66


340


210

Below-market rent amortization

(280)


(175)


(710)


(887)

Stock based compensation expense

1,975


3,275


14,295


12,855

Capitalized interest expense

(114)


(170)


(328)


(1,388)

Total AFFO adjustments

3,706


10,433


34,734


(15,237)

AFFO available to common stockholders

$

135,132

(2)

$

119,764

(3)

$

534,792

(2)

$

431,444

(3)














AFFO per common share:












Basic

$

0.77

(2)

$

0.69

(3)

$

3.06

(2)

$

2.51

(3)

Diluted

$

0.77

(2)

$

0.69

(3)

$

3.06

(2)

$

2.51

(3)














Other Information:












Rental income from operating leases(4)

$

181,078

$

157,408

$

703,865

$

639,265

Earned income from direct financing leases(4)

$

154

$

160

$

623

$

647

Percentage rent(4)

$

176

$

114

$

706

$

842















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(4)

$

5,225

$

5,220

$

18,665

$

18,039

Real estate expenses

(7,520)


(8,059)


(28,385)


(28,362)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$

(2,295)

$

(2,839)

$

(9,720)

$

(10,323)















Amortization of debt costs

$

1,164

$

1,085

$

5,186

$

5,009

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding
   maturities)

$

161

$

153

$

630

$

596

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$

116

$

114

$

451

$

461



(1)

Includes the write-off of $7,034 (or $0.04 per share) and $21,792 (or $0.12 per share) of receivables due to reclassifying certain tenants
as cash basis for accounting purposes during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

(2) 

Amounts include ($2,949) and ($24,945) of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent
deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share
would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

(3) 

Amounts include ($2,507) and $30,474 of net straight-line accrued net rent deferrals (repayments) from the COVID-19 rent deferral
lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results
would have been $0.68 and $2.68 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

(4) 

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $186,633 and $723,859, respectively, classified as
rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the aggregate of such amounts is
$162,902 and $658,793, respectively.

2022 Earnings Guidance:

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.



2022 Guidance

Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition
    of real estate, impairment charges, and executive retirement costs

$1.76 - $1.82 per share

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.18 per share

Core FFO per share

$2.93 - $3.00 per share

AFFO per share(1)

$3.01 - $3.07 per share

General and administrative expenses

$42 - $44 Million

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$10 - $12 Million

Acquisition volume

$550 - $650 Million

Disposition volume

$80 - $100 Million


(1) 

Estimates include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the net rent repayment from the COVID-19 rent deferral
lease amendments of $5.4 million for 2022. Excluding such, AFFO per common share guidance would have been
$2.98 - $3.04 for 2022.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Balance Sheet Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited)









December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets:





Real estate portfolio

$

7,444,289

$

7,212,655

Real estate held for sale

5,557


5,671

Cash and cash equivalents

171,322


267,236

Receivables, net of allowance of $782 and $835, respectively

3,154


4,338

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $4,587 and $6,947, respectively

31,942


53,958

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $19,377 and $17,294, respectively

7,443


1,917

Other assets

87,347


92,069

Total assets

$

7,751,054

$

7,637,844







Liabilities:





Line of credit payable

$



$


Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs

10,697


11,395

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

3,735,769


3,209,527

Accrued interest payable

23,923


19,401

Other liabilities

79,002


78,217

Total liabilities

3,849,391


3,318,540







Stockholders' equity of NNN

3,901,662


4,319,300

Noncontrolling interests

1


4

Total equity

3,901,663


4,319,304







Total liabilities and equity

$

7,751,054

$

7,637,844







Common shares outstanding

175,636


175,233







Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

32,753


32,461

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)















Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount

Stated
Rate

Effective
Rate

Maturity
Date

Line of credit payable

$



$



L + 77.5 bps


%

June 2025















Unsecured notes payable:













2024

350,000


349,801


3.900

%

3.924

%

June 2024

2025

400,000


399,583


4.000

%

4.029

%

November 2025

2026

350,000


347,909


3.600

%

3.733

%

December 2026

2027

400,000


398,995


3.500

%

3.548

%

October 2027

2028

400,000


397,944


4.300

%

4.388

%

October 2028

2030

400,000


398,921


2.500

%

2.536

%

April 2030

2048

300,000


295,982


4.800

%

4.890

%

October 2048

2050

300,000


294,160


3.100

%

3.205

%

April 2050

2051

450,000


441,721


3.500

%

3.602

%

April 2051

2052

450,000


439,636


3.000

%

3.118

%

April 2052

Total

3,800,000


3,764,652























Total unsecured debt(1)

$

3,800,000

$

3,764,652























Debt costs



$

(38,145)








Accumulated amortization


9,262








Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization


(28,883)








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
    unamortized debt costs

$

3,735,769










(1) 

Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 14.7 years

Mortgages Payable

Principal
Balance

Interest
Rate

Maturity
Date

Mortgage(1)

$

10,719


5.230

%

July 2023









Debt costs

(147)





Accumulated amortization

125





Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(22)





Mortgages payable, including unamortized
   premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$

10,697


















(1)

Includes unamortized premium

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of December 31, 2021

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2021, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants     

Required

December 31, 2021

Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.37

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.48

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

N/C

Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.78

Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.94





Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

December 31, 2021

Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

40.6%

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1%

Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.57

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

246%

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade




As of December 31,

% of Rent
Collections
Quarter Ended
December 31,


Lines of Trade

2021(1)

2020(2)

2021(3)

1.

Convenience stores

17.9%

18.2%

100.0%

2.

Automotive service

12.3%

10.3%

99.5%

3.

Restaurants – full service

9.8%

10.5%

97.3%

4.

Restaurants – limited service

9.4%

9.7%

99.6%

5.

Family entertainment centers

5.9%

5.9%

99.9%

6.

Health and fitness

5.2%

5.3%

98.9%

7.

Theaters

4.5%

4.4%

99.9%

8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

3.9%

3.5%

99.9%

9.

Equipment rental

3.2%

2.6%

100.0%

10.

Automotive parts

3.0%

3.1%

99.7%

11.

Wholesale clubs

2.5%

2.6%

100.0%

12.

Home improvement

2.5%

2.6%

100.0%

13.

Medical service providers

2.0%

2.2%

98.4%

14.

Furniture

1.7%

1.7%

100.0%

15.

General merchandise

1.7%

1.7%

100.0%

16.

Consumer electronics

1.5%

1.5%

100.0%

17.

Home furnishings

1.5%

1.6%

100.0%

18.

Travel plazas

1.5%

1.5%

98.9%

19.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

1.3%

1.1%

99.9%

20.

Drug stores

1.3%

1.5%

100.0%


Other

7.4%

8.5%

98.4%


Total

100.0%

100.0%

99.4%

Top 10 States


State

% of Total(1)


State

% of Total(1)

1.

Texas

16.9%

6.

Georgia

4.6%

2.

Florida

8.6%

7.

Indiana

4.0%

3.

Ohio

5.5%

8.

Tennessee

3.8%

4.

Illinois

5.5%

9.

Virginia

3.4%

5.

North Carolina

4.7%

10.

California

3.3%

As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.



(1) $713,169,000 as of December 31, 2021.


(2) $675,120,000 as of December 31, 2020.

  (3)

Rent collections received as of January 31, 2022, excluding the repayment of amounts previously
deferred according to the rent deferral lease amendments.


 

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Property Portfolio

Top 20 Tenants


Tenant

# of
Properties

% of
Total(1)

1.

7-Eleven

139

4.9%

2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.6%

3.

Camping World

44

3.8%

4.

LA Fitness

30

3.7%

5.

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

152

3.2%

6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

3.1%

7.

AMC Theatre

20

2.9%

8.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

82

2.7%

9.

BJ's Wholesale Club

12

2.5%

10.

Sunoco

59

2.1%

11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

123

2.1%

12.

Frisch's Restaurants

69

1.9%

13.

Main Event

18

1.8%

14.

Fikes (Convenience Stores)

59

1.7%

15.

Chuck E. Cheese's

53

1.5%

16.

Life Time Fitness

3

1.5%

17.

Best Buy

16

1.5%

18.

Bob Evans

106

1.5%

19.

Dave & Buster's

11

1.4%

20.

Pull-A-Part

20

1.3%

Lease Expirations(3)


% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area (2)


% of
Total(1)

# of
Properties

Gross Leasable
Area (2)

2022

2.8%

75

739,000

2028

4.7%

157

1,245,000

2023

2.6%

113

1,402,000

2029

2.8%

71

987,000

2024

3.3%

93

1,455,000

2030

3.7%

106

1,194,000

2025

5.9%

192

2,013,000

2031

8.3%

190

2,781,000

2026

5.5%

217

2,139,000

2032

5.1%

165

1,396,000

2027

8.5%

224

3,375,000

Thereafter

46.8%

1,586

13,669,000


(1) 

Based on the annual base rent of $713,169,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2021.

(2)

 Square feet.

(3) 

As of December 31, 2021, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.6 years.

National Retail Properties, Inc.

Rent Deferral Lease Amendments

(in thousands)

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment by quarter of the rent deferral lease amendments executed as of December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):




Deferred


Scheduled Repayment



Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total


Accrual
Basis

Cash
Basis

Total

% of
Total

Cumulative
Total

2020

$

33,594

$

18,425

$

52,019


91.7

%

$

3,239

$

20

$

3,259


5.7

%

5.7

%






























2021

Q1

678


2,018


2,696


4.7

%


10,059


610


10,669


18.8

%

24.5

%

Q2

278


750


1,028


1.8

%


8,599


1,751


10,350


18.2

%

42.7

%

Q3

34


750


784


1.4

%


4,328


1,740


6,068


10.7

%

53.4

%

Q4




250


250


0.4

%


2,949


1,740


4,689


8.3

%

61.7

%




990


3,768


4,758


8.3

%


25,935


5,841


31,776


56.0

%

61.7

%






























2022

Q1














1,780


2,283


4,063


7.2

%

68.9

%

Q2














1,729


2,284


4,013


7.1

%

76.0

%

Q3














1,201


2,284


3,485


6.1

%

82.1

%

Q4














681


2,284


2,965


5.2

%

87.3

%

















5,391


9,135


14,526


25.6

%

87.3

%






























2023















19


3,334


3,353


5.9

%

93.2

%






























2024


















1,932


1,932


3.4

%

96.6

%






























2025


















1,931


1,931


3.4

%

100.0

%

































$

34,584

$

22,193

$

56,777





$

34,584

$

22,193

$

56,777






SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.

Also from this source

JULIAN E. ("JAY") WHITEHURST TO RETIRE AS CEO OF NATIONAL RETAIL...

COMMON DIVIDEND DECLARED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC....

Explore

More news releases in similar topics