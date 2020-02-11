Record Annual Results Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 173,376



$ 158,976



$ 670,487



$ 622,661

















Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 58,534



$ 27,980



$ 258,183



$ 258,120

Net earnings per common share $ 0.34



$ 0.17



$ 1.56



$ 1.65

















FFO available to common stockholders $ 110,445



$ 82,491



$ 446,661



$ 395,337

FFO per common share $ 0.65



$ 0.52



$ 2.71



$ 2.53

















Core FFO available to common stockholders $ 120,301



$ 101,001



$ 455,186



$ 414,590

Core FFO per common share $ 0.70



$ 0.63



$ 2.76



$ 2.65

















AFFO available to common stockholders $ 122,205



$ 103,523



$ 462,325



$ 418,702

AFFO per common share $ 0.71



$ 0.65



$ 2.80



$ 2.68



Portfolio occupancy was 99.0% at December 31, 2019 as compared to 99.1% at September 30, 2019, and 98.2% at December 31, 2018

2019 Highlights:

Increased annual FFO per common share 7.1%

Increased annual Core FFO per common share 4.2%

Increased annual AFFO per common share 4.5%

Dividend yield of 3.8% at December 31, 2019

Annual dividend per common share increased 4.1% to $2.03 marking the 30th consecutive year of annual dividend increases - making the company one of only three equity REITs and less than 90 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 30 or more consecutive years

marking the 30th consecutive year of annual dividend increases - making the company one of only three equity REITs and less than 90 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 30 or more consecutive years Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.0% with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.2 years

2019 Highlights (continued):

Invested $752.5 million in 210 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 3,164,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.9%

in 210 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 3,164,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.9% Sold 59 properties for $126.2 million , producing $32.1 million of gains on sale, net of noncontrolling interest, at a cap rate of 5.9%

, producing of gains on sale, net of noncontrolling interest, at a cap rate of 5.9% Raised $524.8 million in net proceeds from issuance of 9,706,940 common shares

in net proceeds from issuance of 9,706,940 common shares $766.4 million availability on bank credit facility at December 31, 2019

availability on bank credit facility at 99.7% of properties are unencumbered with secured mortgage debt

Total average annual shareholder return of 13.6% over the past 25 years exceeds industry and general equity averages

Selected Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2019:

Investments:

$242.9 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 79 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 519,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.8%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 79 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 519,000 square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.8% Dispositions:

Sold 16 properties with net proceeds of $31.4 million , producing $7.0 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 6.4%

, producing of gains on sales at a cap rate of 6.4% Long-term capital:

Raised $3.0 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 53,791 common shares

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2019 was a year of significant milestones for National Retail Properties: our 35th year in business; our 25th year listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and most importantly, our 30th year of consecutive annual dividend increases. Our steady execution continued to produce impressive outcomes. Our Core FFO per share increased by 4.2% over 2018 and our long-term total shareholder returns continued to exceed the REIT averages while, in our opinion, taking below average risk. Moreover, the continued execution of our long-term focused business plan positions National Retail Properties to continue this enviable track record of consistent performance into 2020 and beyond."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 3,118 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.2 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on February 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital and risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

The reported results are preliminary and not final and there can be no assurance that the results will not vary from the final information filed on Form 10-K with the Commission for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation of these reported results have been made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Income Statement Summary

































Revenues:















Rental income

$ 173,163



$ 158,827



$ 669,009



$ 621,399

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

213



149



1,478



1,262





173,376



158,976



670,487



622,661



















Operating expenses:















General and administrative

10,127



8,267



37,651



34,248

Real estate

7,258



7,649



27,656



25,099

Depreciation and amortization

48,102



44,117



188,871



174,398

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

10,868



18,494



31,992



28,211

Retirement severance costs

—



270



—



1,013





76,355



78,797



286,170



262,969

Gain on disposition of real estate

6,955



8,020



32,463



65,070

Earnings from operations

103,976



88,199



416,780



424,762



















Other expenses (revenues):















Interest and other income

(200)



(1,553)



(3,112)



(1,810)

Interest expense

30,307



34,940



120,023



115,847

Leasing transaction costs

83



—



261



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



18,240



—



18,240





30,190



51,627



117,172



132,277



















Net earnings

73,786



36,572



299,608



292,485

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

—



(10)



(428)



(38)



















Net earnings attributable to NNN

73,786



36,562



299,180



292,447

Series E preferred stock dividends

(911)



(4,097)



(13,201)



(16,387)

Series F preferred stock dividends

(4,485)



(4,485)



(17,940)



(17,940)

Excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred

shares redeemed

(9,856)



—



(9,856)



—

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 58,534



$ 27,980



$ 258,183



$ 258,120





































Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

170,763



159,193



164,688



155,745

Diluted

171,175



159,772



165,084



156,296



















Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:















Basic

$ 0.34



$ 0.17



$ 1.56



$ 1.65

Diluted

$ 0.34



$ 0.17



$ 1.56



$ 1.65



National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 58,534



$ 27,980



$ 258,183



$ 258,120

Real estate depreciation and amortization

47,998



44,037



188,537



174,076

Gain on disposition of real estate, net of noncontrolling interests

(6,955)



(8,020)



(32,051)



(65,070)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries

10,868



18,494



31,992



28,211

Total FFO adjustments

51,911



54,511



188,478



137,217

FFO available to common stockholders

$ 110,445



$ 82,491



$ 446,661



$ 395,337



















FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.65



$ 0.52



$ 2.71



$ 2.54

Diluted

$ 0.65



$ 0.52



$ 2.71



$ 2.53



















Core Funds From Operations Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 58,534



$ 27,980



$ 258,183



$ 258,120

Total FFO adjustments

51,911



54,511



188,478



137,217

FFO available to common stockholders

110,445



82,491



446,661



395,337



















Excess of redemption value over carrying value of preferred share redemption

9,856



—



9,856



—

Retirement severance costs

—



270



—



1,013

Gain on sale of equity investments

—



—



(1,331)



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



18,240



—



18,240

Total Core FFO adjustments

9,856



18,510



8,525



19,253

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 120,301



$ 101,001



$ 455,186



$ 414,590



















Core FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.63



$ 2.76



$ 2.66

Diluted

$ 0.70



$ 0.63



$ 2.76



$ 2.65



























































Quarter Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 58,534



$ 27,980



$ 258,183



$ 258,120

Total FFO adjustments

51,911



54,511



188,478



137,217

Total Core FFO adjustments

9,856



18,510



8,525



19,253

Core FFO available to common stockholders

120,301



101,001



455,186



414,590



















Straight-line accrued rent

(631)



124



(2,333)



(747)

Net capital lease rent adjustment

94



220



602



874

Below market rent amortization

(189)



(288)



(768)



(2,622)

Stock based compensation expense

2,932



2,641



10,737



9,282

Capitalized interest expense

(302)



(175)



(1,099)



(2,675)

Total AFFO adjustments

1,904



2,522



7,139



4,112

AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 122,205



$ 103,523



$ 462,325



$ 418,702



















AFFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.72



$ 0.65



$ 2.81



$ 2.69

Diluted

$ 0.71



$ 0.65



$ 2.80



$ 2.68



















Other Information:















Rental income from operating leases(1)

$ 167,805



$ 152,915



$ 650,112



$ 602,131

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 174



$ 226



$ 798



$ 923

Percentage rent(1)

$ 260



$ 543



$ 1,310



$ 1,561



















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)

$ 4,924



$ 5,143



$ 16,789



$ 16,784

Real estate expenses

(7,258)



(7,649)



(27,656)



(25,099)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,334)



$ (2,506)



$ (10,867)



$ (8,315)



















Amortization of debt costs

$ 944



$ 1,917



$ 3,731



$ 4,611

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$ 145



$ 138



$ 567



$ 538

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 108



$ 83



$ 346



$ 332





(1) The consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 are presented under the new accounting standard, ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)." For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, the aggregate of such amounts is $173,163 and $669,009, respectively, classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the aggregate of such amounts is $158,827 and $621,399, respectively.

2020 Earnings Guidance (Unchanged from October 2019):













Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





2020 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on

disposition of real estate and impairment charges

$1.70 - $1.74 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.13 per share Core FFO per share

$2.83 - $2.87 per share AFFO per share

$2.90 - $2.94 per share General and administrative expenses

$42.0 - $43.0 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$8.0 - $9.0 Million Acquisition volume

$550 - $650 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $120 Million

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Balance Sheet Summary

















Assets:







Real estate:







Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated depreciation and

amortization

$ 7,290,025



$ 6,845,446

Accounted for using the direct financing method

4,204



8,069

Real estate held for sale

7,010



21,917

Cash and cash equivalents

1,112



114,267

Receivables, net of allowance of $506 and $2,273, respectively

2,874



3,797

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $1,842

28,897



25,387

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $15,574 and $14,118, respectively

2,783



4,081

Other assets

97,962



80,474

Total assets

$ 7,434,867



$ 7,103,438











Liabilities:







Line of credit payable

$ 133,600



$ —

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt

costs

12,059



12,694

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

2,842,698



2,838,701

Accrued interest payable

18,250



19,519

Other liabilities

96,578



77,919

Total liabilities

3,103,185



2,948,833











Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,331,675



4,154,250

Noncontrolling interests

7



355

Total equity

4,331,682



4,154,605











Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,434,867



$ 7,103,438











Common shares outstanding

171,694



161,504











Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

32,460



30,487



National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of December 31, 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount

Stated Rate

Effective

Rate

Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 133,600



$ 133,600



L + 87.5 bps

2.788%

January 2022





















Unsecured notes payable:









































2022

325,000



323,426



3.800%

3.985%

October 2022 2023

350,000



349,049



3.300%

3.388%

April 2023 2024

350,000



349,653



3.900%

3.924%

June 2024 2025

400,000



399,391



4.000%

4.029%

November 2025 2026

350,000



347,169



3.600%

3.733%

December 2026 2027

400,000



398,693



3.500%

3.548%

October 2027 2028

400,000



397,445



4.300%

4.388%

October 2028 2048

300,000



295,842



4.800%

4.890%

October 2048 Total

2,875,000



2,860,668



































Total unsecured debt

$ 3,008,600



$ 2,994,268



































Debt costs

$ (26,932)













Accumulated amortization

8,962













Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(17,970)













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs (1)

$ 2,842,698



































(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 8.3 years

Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance

Interest Rate

Maturity Date Mortgage(1)

$ 12,116



5.230 %

July 2023

Debt costs

(147)









Accumulated amortization

90









Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(57)









Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and

net of unamortized debt costs

$ 12,059























(1) Includes unamortized premium













National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade









As of December 31,



Line of Trade

2019(1)

2018(2) 1.

Convenience stores

18.2 %

18.0 % 2.

Restaurants - full service

11.1 %

11.4 % 3.

Automotive service

9.6 %

8.6 % 4.

Restaurants - limited service

8.8 %

8.9 % 5.

Family entertainment centers

6.7 %

7.1 % 6.

Health and fitness

5.2 %

5.6 % 7.

Theaters

4.7 %

5.0 % 8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

3.4 %

3.4 % 9.

Automotive parts

3.1 %

3.4 % 10.

Equipment rental

2.6 %

1.9 % 11.

Home improvement

2.6 %

2.2 % 12.

Wholesale clubs

2.5 %

2.3 % 13.

Medical service providers

2.1 %

2.2 % 14.

General merchandise

1.8 %

1.6 % 15.

Home furnishings

1.7 %

1.5 % 16.

Furniture

1.6 %

1.7 % 17.

Travel plazas

1.6 %

1.7 % 18.

Drug stores

1.6 %

1.8 % 19.

Consumer electronics

1.5 %

1.6 % 20.

Bank

1.3 %

1.6 %



Other

8.3 %

8.5 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States



State



% of Total(1)



State



% of Total(1) 1. Texas



17.6 %

6. North Carolina



4.5 % 2. Florida



8.8 %

7. Indiana



4.0 % 3. Ohio



5.8 %

8. Tennessee



3.8 % 4. Illinois



5.0 %

9. Virginia



3.6 % 5. Georgia



4.5 %

10. California



3.3 %



(1) Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2019. (2) Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2018.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top Tenants (≥ 2.0%)



Tenant

Properties

% of Total (1)

7-Eleven

140

5.0%

Mister Car Wash

116

4.6%

Camping World

47

4.2%

LA Fitness

30

3.7%

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

3.5%

GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

151

3.3%

AMC Theatres

20

3.0%

Couche-Tard (Pantry)

85

2.8%

BJ's Wholesale Club

11

2.5%

Sunoco

61

2.3%

Chuck E. Cheese's

53

2.1%

Lease Expirations (2)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area (3)





% of

Total(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area (3) 2020

1.7%

66

688,000 1,253,000

2026

4.5%

174

1,672,000 2021

3.5%

115



2027

7.1%

194

2,582,000 2022

5.5%

123

1,634,000

2028

4.5%

153

1,158,000 2023

2.9%

118

1,471,000

2029

3.0%

75

1,030,000 2024

3.7%

100

1,600,000

2030

3.7%

101

1,137,000 2025

5.3%

167

1,850,000

Thereafter

54.6%

1,698

15,743,000



(1) Based on the annual base rent of $674,338,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2019. (2) As of December 31, 2019, the weighted average remaining lease term is 11.2 years. (3) Square feet.

