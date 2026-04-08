Record Attendance at KC SmartPort Annual Industry Briefing Underscores Kansas City's Industrial Momentum

More than 750 industry leaders convened as KC continues to strengthen its position as a top 15 U.S. industrial market

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KC SmartPort , the industrial-focused affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council, welcomed more than 750 industry leaders today at its annual industry briefing, spotlighting the region's momentum as a top U.S. market for logistics, manufacturing and global investment.

The program featured insights from industry experts, including Lisa DeNight , managing director and head of North American industrial research at Newmark; Didi Caldwell , founder and president of Global Location Strategies; and Dave Harrison , president and CEO of VanTrust Real Estate.

"What we're seeing across the industrial sector is a clear return to the fundamentals, with both occupiers and investors prioritizing assets that deliver efficiency, connectivity and durable long-term growth potential," said DeNight, keynote speaker for the event. "In strategically-positioned North American logistics hubs like Kansas City, those priorities are translating into renewed confidence and a measurable uptick in activity."

A Market Built for Scale and Speed

Boasting a deep talent pool, robust infrastructure and continued success in attracting new industrial operations, the Kansas City region has maintained steady industrial momentum. While many U.S. markets saw negative absorption in 2025, KC ranked seventh in the nation for positive net absorption and in the top 10 markets for highest pre-leasing rate.

Kansas City is also a thriving hub for international investment, attracting $4.43 billion in foreign direct investment over the past five years, creating 5,000 new jobs and occupying 5.7 million square feet of industrial space. The Kansas City Foreign Trade Zones support this growth, facilitating $2 billion in goods flow annually.

Driving Regional Growth

KC SmartPort continues to lead efforts to grow the region's manufacturing and logistics industries. In the last five years, the initiative has attracted projects representing $6.9 billion in capital investment, over 9,400 jobs and 14 million square feet of space.

"A top U.S. industrial market, nearly 200,000 industrial workers and a location that can move goods across North America fast — that's Kansas City," said Chris Gutierrez, president of KC SmartPort and KC Foreign Trade Zones. "KC provides certainty. In a rapidly evolving world, that's exactly what companies need to keep growing and serving their customers efficiently, even amid economic headwinds."

About KC SmartPort

An affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council, KC SmartPort is the authority on industrial operations in the 18-county, two-state Kansas City region. The nonprofit economic development organization promotes and enhances the Kansas City region's status as a leading North American manufacturing and logistics hub, attracting industrial investment into the market. In the last five years, KC SmartPort has attracted projects representing $6.9 billion in capital investment, over 9,400 jobs and 14 million square feet of space to the KC region. | OneKC.org/KCSmartPort

About the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)

The Kansas City Area Development Council is an economic development nonprofit that promotes the OneKC region's business and lifestyle assets to companies and talent around the world. Working closely with its two states and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 64,000 new jobs over its 45-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort, TeamKC and KC Global Design. | OneKC.org

SOURCE Kansas City Area Development Council