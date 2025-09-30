Record Attendance at NAFTZ Annual Conference Highlights Importance of U.S. Foreign-Trade Zone Program

Conference underscores U.S. FTZs' role in cash-flow management and supply chain solutions while charting the program's next era of transition

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones (NAFTZ) successfully held its 2025 Annual Conference and Exposition in Kansas City, Mo., drawing more than 530 attendees from across the U.S. Nearly one-third of this year's participants were also first-time attendees, a strong sign of engagement in the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones (FTZ) program, a regulated economic initiative first congressionally authorized during the Great Depression. The national program helps drive U.S. competitiveness and creates domestic jobs – and the NAFTZ has served as its collective voice and source of continued education and training since the 1970s.

Attendees gather for NAFTZ's Annual Conference and Exposition in Kansas City, September 2025.

The interest in this year's event reflects the scale of today's U.S. FTZ network – now numbering more than 1,300 active operations across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the most recent recorded year, these zones supported 550,000 American jobs and drove the successful export of nearly $150 billion in goods.

This year's conference incorporated five dedicated content tracks – covering grantee responsibilities, operator and user issues, petroleum sector concerns, advanced professional topics, and U.S. FTZ fundamentals – ensuring relevant content for both seasoned experts and those new to the U.S. FTZ program. Session highlights included:

"Future of U.S. FTZs" – addressing the evolving trade landscape and policy outlook.

– addressing the evolving trade landscape and policy outlook. "U.S. FTZ Operations" – exploring operational best practices and compliance updates.

– exploring operational best practices and compliance updates. "Regional FTZ Economic Decisions" – with case studies from Kawasaki, Assa Abloy, and MRI Global on how the zones drive investment and supply chain resilience.

– with case studies from Kawasaki, Assa Abloy, and MRI Global on how the zones drive investment and supply chain resilience. Operator/Users Track panels – examining the role of U.S. FTZs amid shifting tariffs and global trade dynamics.

– examining the role of U.S. FTZs amid shifting tariffs and global trade dynamics. Petroleum Track – offering insights on energy-sector dynamics, regulatory updates and the critical role these zones play in supporting industry competitiveness.

"Each year, our conference reaffirms the value of U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones as an economic tool that has stood the test of time," said Jeff Tafel, president, NAFTZ. "Nearly a century after its creation, the U.S. FTZ program continues to deliver measurable benefits – helping exporters, manufacturers, distributors and retailers improve cash-flow management and stay competitive in a volatile global economy."

The conference concluded with the announcement of NAFTZ's newly elected Board of Directors, ushering in a fresh chapter of leadership to guide the association and its members forward. The new Board Directors approved include:

William Cawthern , Director of Foreign-Trade Zone #74 at Baltimore Development Corporation

, Director of Foreign-Trade Zone #74 at Baltimore Development Corporation Danielle Converse , AZS, Foreign Trade Zone Manager at Port of Corpus Christi

, AZS, Foreign Trade Zone Manager at Port of Corpus Christi Shana Head , Senior Director of FTZ Product at GEODIS USA, LLC

, Senior Director of FTZ Product at GEODIS USA, LLC Jessica Miserendino , Import Manager at AFL

, Import Manager at AFL Kelly Steward, NA iTrade Customs Compliance Senior Manager at Procter & Gamble

The election also formally introduced Katie Tangman as NAFTZ's newest Board Chair. Tangman currently serves as senior director of global customs and trade at Columbia Sportswear Company.

"Over the past 15 years of active involvement with the NAFTZ, I've witnessed remarkable growth in membership, increased program visibility on Capitol Hill, and deeper engagement across our community," said Tangman. "As Chairman of the Board, my intent is to champion a strong, unified voice for the U.S. FTZ community and to build on this momentum – advancing our mission, expanding our influence and continuing the impressive trajectory of growth and visibility."

With the following appointments, it also marks the second all-female Executive Committee in the organization's history:

Vice-Chair Patricia Cannon , who serves as director of special projects at the State of Delaware's Department of State

, who serves as director of special projects at the State of Delaware's Department of State Treasurer Leigh Ryan , vice president at World Trade Center - Savannah

, vice president at World Trade Center - Savannah Secretary Diana Urelius, senior manager at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.

For more information about the NAFTZ and how U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones continue to strengthen U.S. competitiveness, create jobs and expand global trade opportunities, visit www.naftz.org.

About the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones (NAFTZ)

NAFTZ is a nonprofit trade association comprised of more than 900 members spanning the United States and Puerto Rico. The association is the collective voice of all that engage in the U.S. FTZ program, serving as the premier advocacy and educational organization for the U.S. FTZ community of professionals. For questions or more information about U.S. FTZs, visit our website at www.naftz.org.

