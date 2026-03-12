TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amelia Concours hosted its 31st celebration Thursday, March 5 to Sunday, March 8, welcoming guests to its curated displays of world-class automobiles, luxury hospitality, entertaining seminars and enthusiast driving experiences. Broad Arrow Auctions sold a company and event best $111 million while the weekend featured a sold-out Reverie kick-off gathering, largest-ever RADwood display and elevated show field entertainment designed expressly for concours guests.

Record Auction Sales at The Amelia Concours; Duesenberg and McLaren Awarded Best of Show

Among the 275 distinguished automobiles competing at the weekend's pinnacle event, The Amelia Concours d'Elegance, two cars were selected as Best of Show: a 1931 Duesenberg Model J, presented by the William Lyon Family, selected for Concours d'Elegance distinction, while a 1969 McLaren M8B, shown by Mouse Motors, was chosen as Concours de Sport winner.

Best of Show - Concours d'Elegance

1931 Duesenberg Model J 'Tapertail' Speedster by Weymann

William Lyon Family, Coto de Caza, California

This Duesenberg Model J carries a one-of-a-kind 'Tapertail' speedster body on its short-wheelbase chassis (no. 2450). The body was designed by Gordon Buehrig, the creative mind behind the final Auburn Speedster and the revolutionary Cord 810/812. It was fabricated by Weymann America Co. and installed by the Duesenberg factory.

The car was built to order for its first owner, Walter Varney, a businessman and pilot from San Francisco whose air mail operation later became United Airlines. The 'Tapertail' is a true speedster, lacking exterior door handles and roll-up windows. Unusual design elements for the time include the absence of running boards or steps, a single-person rumble seat and elegant pontoon fenders.

Best of Show - Concours de Sport

1969 McLaren M8B

Mouse Motors, Chicago, Illinois

The McLaren M8B Chassis No. 2 was the defining car of the 1969 Can-Am "Bruce and Denny Show." Bruce McLaren piloted this chassis to dominate the 1969 season and secure the driver's championship with victories at Watkins Glen, Mosport Park, Mid-Ohio, Road America, Michigan and Laguna Seca. The distinctive and iconic McLaren Orange 1969 Can-Am Championship Winner was co-piloted by teammate Denny Hulme. Together, the duo won all 11 races of the 1969 season. Powered by a 7.0-litre Chevy V-8 producing more than 630 horsepower, the McLaren remains one of the all-time greats of the Can-Am era.

"The Amelia Concours is part of a global automotive ritual that celebrates the very best cars, and this idea remains as relevant as ever," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO and Chairman of Hagerty and Chairman of The Amelia Concours. "For a few days each March, we gather as a community to drive, share and enjoy the cars we love. Seeing this passion shared across generations, with a rising wave of young driving enthusiasts embracing these very special cars is so inspiring."

Broad Arrow's Amelia Concours Auction Most Successful in Amelia Car Week History

Broad Arrow Auctions, Driven by Hagerty, held a landmark Amelia Concours Auction on March 6-7 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, its fourth as the official auction of The Amelia Concours. The two-day auction saw enthusiastic bidding from start to finish, expertly conducted by Broad Arrow's Principal Auctioneer, Lydia Fenet, and resulting in over $111 million in total sales with 92 percent of all lots sold. This represents the highest grossing auction in the 31-year history of The Amelia Concours, as well as Broad Arrow's most successful auction since the company was founded in 2021.

A well-attended preview day and more than 1,000 registered bidders from 23 countries translated to standing-room-only during Broad Arrow's Friday and Saturday sales. Demand for exceptionally specified modern supercars ruled the Friday auction, with records smashed as the eagerly awaited private collection of unobtanium supercars ignited numerous bidding competitions, resulting in market-leading and world record prices across all five cars. The group was led by a single-owner, Nero D.S. 2003 Ferrari Enzo at a final $15,185,000, becoming the top-seller of the entire auction. On Saturday, it was a remarkably original 1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV that set a new benchmark for the model at a final $6,605,000, surpassing the previous record by more than $1,700,000.

"Our 2026 Amelia Concours Auction was nothing short of outstanding," said Barney Ruprecht, Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. "The results speak further of a robust collector car market across nearly all categories, with enthusiastic bidding for these passion-driven assets over both sale days. Demand for exceptionally specified modern supercars continues to reign supreme, while high-quality cars with great provenance from all eras secured strong and even record prices. We're grateful to our consignors, bidders, and guests from around the world, and we look forward to building additional exceptional catalogs as we celebrate the strongest performance in Broad Arrow's history."

Top 10 Sales – Broad Arrow Amelia Concours Auction 2026

2003 Ferrari Enzo - $15,185,000 2005 Porsche Carrera GT - $6,715,000 - World record for the model 1972 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV - $6,605,000 – World record for the model 1988 Porsche 959 Sport - $5,505,000 - World record for the Sport model 2021 Ferrari Monza SP2 - $4,955,000 – World record for the model 2017 Ferrari F12tdf - $4,185,000 - World record for the model 1990 Ferrari F40 - $3,800,000 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 - $3,415,000 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder - $2,975,000 - World record for the model 1988 Porsche 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa – Sold After Auction

The Amelia Concours 2026, at a glance:

More than 1,000 cars displayed at The Amelia Concours d'Elegance, RADwood and Cars & Caffeine® Powered by Mobil 1

Hundreds of OEM and Hagerty Ride and Drive experiences

65+ partners including Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, BMW Classic USA, Chopard, FlyHouse, Ford, Griot's Garage, Honda Racing Corporation, Lotus Cars, Old Fitzgerald, Polestar, Porsche Classic, Shelby American, Vyper and Wheels Up

Longtime partner Mobil 1 displayed their Toyota 'Stout' rally truck known for its Goodwood and F.A.T. International Ice Race appearances

For those who missed this year's gathering, Hagerty welcomes driving enthusiasts and concours lovers to join The Greenwich Concours on May 30-31, 2026 and Monterey Car Week's iconic opening night, Motorlux, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The Amelia Concours will return in 2027 from March 4 - 7.

For photos and information from the weekend's events, click here.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for car enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative vehicle insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events and the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest membership community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com. Never Stop Driving®.

About The Amelia Concours

The Amelia Concours is a multiple award-winning motoring event held March 5-8, 2026, at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. A Broad Arrow Auction, luxury shopping, new vehicle reveals & experiential drives, exclusive gatherings and entertaining seminars surround Saturday's Concours d'Elegance and Sunday's expanding Cars & Caffeine®. Each year, The Amelia Concours honors a racing legend and attracts celebrities from across the automotive landscape. Since its inception in 1996, The Amelia Concours has donated over $4 million to deserving non-profit and charitable organizations.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

SOURCE Hagerty