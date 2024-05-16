RECORD-BREAKING AUTHOR FAWN WEAVER ANNOUNCES FIRST LOVE & WHISKEY: UNFILTERED TOUR DATES, FEATURING EXCLUSIVE TASTINGS

Weaver Will Embark on a National Tour Complete with Unique Whiskey Tastings, Book Signings, and Engaging, Truly Unfiltered Conversations

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After smashing pre-sale records with tens of thousands of copies already ordered, accompanied by overwhelming public enthusiasm for Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest (on sale: June 18) written by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey CEO and pioneering force in literature and spirits Fawn Weaver, publisher Melcher Media proudly reveals the first tour dates for the Love & Whiskey: Unfiltered book tour. Prepare for extraordinary evenings of whiskey exploration and open, unfiltered discussion, featuring Fawn Weaver and Victoria Eady Butler, four-time Master Blender of the Year.

Experience the Unforgettable: Attendees will enjoy exclusive tastings of the finest Uncle Nearest single barrels and master blends, meticulously selected by Victoria for this tour. Immerse yourself in a night of authentic, unrestricted conversation with Fawn Weaver as she delves into the legacy of Nearest Green, the captivating journey of building the Uncle Nearest brand, the vision for the future of America's first spirits empire to be built by a woman or person of color, and her personal story from homeless teen to triumph.

A New Breed of Book Tour: "This tour redefines the book event experience. I am known for my transparency; I embrace spontaneity and genuine interactions," Fawn declared. "Here, the audience leads—every question is unfiltered, straight from our guests. In between discussions, guests will have the ability to savor exquisite whiskeys under the guidance of one of the industry's most respected Master Blenders."

From Obscurity to Bestseller: Love & Whiskey chronicles Weaver's odyssey, beginning with her discovery of Nearest Green through a piece in The New York Times. Green, a formerly enslaved Black man and skilled whiskey maker, served as the world's first known African American master distiller and the original master distiller for Jack Daniel. Weaver embarked on a quest, assembling a team of over 30 historians, archivists, genealogists, and researchers to unearth the true story of Nearest Green. She interviewed and spent time with over 100 of Nearest Green's descendants, as well as numerous descendants of Jack Daniel, amassing thousands of documents from more than six states. This monumental research effort led to the creation of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, which has grown into a billion-dollar enterprise and stands as the top-selling Black-founded and owned spirit brand of all time. Reminiscent of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Love & Whiskey masterfully intertwines the lives of Nearest Green, Jack Daniel, and their descendants from 1849 to the present, alongside Weaver's own trailblazing path to establish the first spirit conglomerate founded by a woman or person of color.

Record-Shattering Launch: Upon its pre-order announcement, Love & Whiskey soared to No. 17 in the Top 100 books on Amazon, America's largest book retailer. The book impressively held the No. 1 spot in seven out of its eight categories throughout the week, including Women's Memoirs, U.S. State and Local History, Culinary Biographies & Memoirs, and Black & African American Biographies. It was also heralded as the No. 1 "Mover & Shaker" on Amazon. Additionally, the earliest pre-orders will receive an extra special touch—a copy signed by Fawn Weaver during her record-setting Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Marathon Book Signing, where she autographed 25,005 books in 24 hours and 35 minutes.

The first of 20 Love & Whiskey: Unfiltered tour dates and locations will be:

Washington, DC : Tuesday, June 18, 2024 , at the National Press Club

: , at the National Press Club Tampa, FL : Wednesday, June 19, 2024 , at the Hard Rock Hotel ( SOLD OUT)

: , at the Hard Rock Hotel Atlanta, GA : Friday, June 21, 2024 , at the Hyatt Regency

: , at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, IL : Tuesday, June 25, 2024 , at DuSable Black History Museum

: , at DuSable Black History Museum Birmingham, AL : Thursday, June 27, 2024 , at Hudson in BHM Airport

: , at in BHM Airport Indianapolis, IN : Saturday, June 29, 2024 , at Newfields

: , at Newfields Shelbyville, TN : Sunday, June 30, 2024 , at Humble Baron

: , at Humble Baron Portland, OR : Monday, July 15, 2024 , at Portland Center Stage

Expect Sellouts: Tickets for all events can be purchased here. The Tampa event is already sold out, with others expected to sell out quickly. Stay tuned for additional dates.

A Tour Unlike Any Other: "The enthusiasm for this book is unlike almost any other we've seen in recent history, and this book tour will be one of the largest tours of its kind," said Melcher Media CEO and founder Charlie Melcher. "Attendees will get access to the powerhouse that is Fawn Weaver, and the exquisite craftswoman that is Victoria Butler. Fawn's unwavering ambition and dedication to telling an incredibly important part of American history will be on full display with the Love & Whiskey: Unfiltered tour."

Stay Connected: For the latest updates on tour dates and exclusive content, subscribe to the Love & Whiskey email list here or follow Fawn Weaver and Uncle Nearest on Instagram.

About Melcher Media

Founded in 1993 by Charles Melcher, Melcher Media has produced and published award-winning stories for top-notch authors, companies, and media properties for more than thirty years. The company has published 32 New York Times bestsellers and meets its clients at every stage of the creative process to help them find solutions that demand attention, stoke curiosity, and reward repeated interactions. Its sophisticated and immersive design sensibility has helped them to put more than 15 million copies of its titles into print, including New York Times bestsellers such as Hamilton: The Revolution, Kobe Bryant's The Mamba Mentality, Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down, Oprah Winfrey's Food, Health and Happiness, and Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth.

