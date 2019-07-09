Record Breaking Bookings for Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Princess 3 Day Sale

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The top cruise travel agency franchise in North America, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, continues to exceed expectations as they book their clients on the perfect cruise adventure. From June 6-8, 2019, all Expedia CruiseShipCenters franchise locations worked together to secure a record number of cruise vacations for families and travelgoers.

In a large-scale effort to provide as many cruisers possible a once-in-a-lifetime experience at an incredible value, Expedia CruiseShipCenters collaborated with Princess Cruises in a bold three-day-long promotional event. Travelers had the opportunity to access unbeatable deals, the best value on new itineraries, various exclusive Expedia® Extras such as free drinks, free gratuities, $50 onboard cash credit, over $750 savings in onboard coupons, reduced deposit, and more.

"The Princess 3 Day Sale took the saying 'It takes a village' to a whole new level," said Matthew Eichhorst, President of Expedia CruiseShipCenters. "Everything fell into place. Our success was due to our dedicated team members who supported each other through the entire weekend. Marketing drove great lead generation and technical support handled our entire back end so bookings could be made seamlessly. This was an all hands on deck experience and everyone came together in stunning fashion."

Princess Cruises allows travelgoers to take the plunge to discover new things, take in new cultures, try new decadent cuisines and come back home feeling relaxed and refreshed. If you're looking for an award-winning cruise line that offers world-class entertainment, gourmet cuisines, enriching activities, blissful relaxation, and vast destination options, Princess Cruises has it all.

At Expedia CruiseShipCenters, customers can choose from numerous vacation possibilities over land, sea and air, including customized trips, coach and rail tours and insurance – all at Expedia prices. Each franchise location offers personal vacation consultations in person, through email or over the phone, so customers have the freedom to book when, where, and how they choose. As part of the Expedia Group family of brands, customers get to enjoy the best of two worlds: competitive pricing on a wide range of travel products and expert, personalized advice from a real person connected to a locally owned business.

