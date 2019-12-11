Record-breaking Colorado Gives Day raises $39.6 million

ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado donors once again demonstrated their generosity to our great state by giving $39.6 million to 2,569 nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day.

Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour statewide movement that celebrates and increases philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day is powered by ColoradoGives.org, a year-round, online giving website featuring more than 2,600 nonprofits. Colorado Gives Day is one of the most successful events of its kind in the nation. Since its inception in 2010, the event has raised more than $256 million for Colorado nonprofits.

"Today the entire state of Colorado displayed a giving spirit that truly makes this a special place," said Brian Larson, FirstBank Regional President. "With this being the 10th anniversary of Colorado Gives Day, we wanted to make a statement in total donations, and we accomplished just that with over $39.6 million raised. We share immense pride with all Coloradans for achieving these goals by selflessly giving back to our community. Today was a great day for Colorado, and we're eager to build a bright future together."

For many nonprofits, Colorado Gives Day is a vital fundraising event that fuels their work year-round. Vail Valley Foundation received the first gift at 12:01 a.m. and SOS Outreach received the very last donation at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10. More than 165,500 donations were made and amounts range from $10 to $1.2 million.

"This was a great day and I want to extend a big thank you to Colorado donors. They have shown a tremendous amount of love for the nonprofits that work tirelessly day in and day out to make our state the great place that it is," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation. "I also want to thank the nonprofits that participate in Colorado Gives Day. We wouldn't have reached this milestone without your hard work."

About Community First Foundation

Since 1975, Community First Foundation has been helping generous donors and innovative nonprofits come together to improve the quality of life and create positive change in Jefferson County, the Denver metropolitan area and beyond. We are proud to use our energy, leadership and trusted stewardship of financial resources to energize giving across our state, strengthen nonprofits, support donors and find new ways to address community needs. For more information, visit CommunityFirstFoundation.org.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit efirstbank.com .

