Record-Breaking EV Charging Speed on the Street: Gravity's Newest Curbside Model Delivers 960MPH Charging Speed, for 200 Miles of Range in 13 Minutes

Certified by UL Solutions, capable of "DEAP Speed" charging, engineered to be bidirectional-ready, enabling dozens of charging sessions per parking space each day

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, the pioneering electric vehicle infrastructure startup that just opened the fastest charging site in America, has released a new 200kW curbside Distributed Energy Access Point (DEAP) no bigger than a conventional Level 2 charger—but 30-times faster. Certified by UL Solutions, the curbside DEAPs can be mounted to street utility poles and use the same advanced technology of Gravity's record-setting indoor charging systems. They require no utility upgrades or street reconstruction, and can be deployed by the thousands.

As cities like New York, Boston and Los Angeles plan major new curbside EV charging networks, EV drivers are facing the limits of slow AC chargers that require 8-10 hours. At those speeds, cities would need a dedicated charger and parking spot for every EV's overnight charging—a profound waste of scarce street space and time.

Gravity's new curbside Distributed Energy Access Points are capable of charging 960 miles per hour—200 miles of range in under 13 minutes. These speeds mean chargers can be deployed on metered curbs in the busiest parts of a city, where drivers can charge seamlessly without a dedicated trip. Each DEAP can provide dozens of charge sessions per parking space each day---maximizing turnover and minimizing drivers' downtime.

"An urban parking spot is valuable real estate. So is people's time. If cities install slow, outdated chargers at the curb, they're wasting people's time and blocking the ability to fully utilize the latent potential in parked EV batteries. Gravity was the first to bring DEAP-speed to indoor charging, and now we're doing it again on city streets. There is nothing else like these 200kW chargers on the curbside anywhere in America. Cities like New York should lead from the front with nothing short of the most advanced technology in the world," said Moshe Cohen, Founder and CEO of Gravity, Inc.

Gravity's Distributed Energy Access Points offer the fastest charging in America but are capable of much more. DEAPs are capable of two-way power flow, sending energy from parked cars' batteries back to the surrounding buildings and electrical grid, making it more resilient and sustainable. The deployment of DEAPS on the curb will turn the streets into an integral part of the new clean electrical grid, offering low cost, resilient, clean power for all.

DEAP-Speed Curbside Charger

200kW charging speed, upgradeable to full DEAP speed of 200 miles range in 5 minutes

Air-Cooled Dispenser

Dimensions: 18" x 9" x 27"

Pole-mounted with fully customizable smart poles

Tamper-proof hassle-free cable retractors

Certified and listed by UL Solutions

See equipment specifications and learn more at GravityTechnologies.com .

